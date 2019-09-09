Foles to IR, but Jags expect QB back this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars placed Nick Foles on injured reserve Monday, but coach Doug Marrone said he does not expect the quarterback to miss the entire season despite having surgery to repair his broken clavicle.

The earliest Foles could return, though, would be the Jaguars' Nov. 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, the Jaguars' sixth-round pick, will be the starter until then.

"We look forward to him coming back, obviously when that opportunity presents itself," Marrone said. "I know that he wants to be heavily involved with the quarterback room and helping Gardner. Shoot, he said that during the game yesterday. He wanted to come back out [on the sideline] and be able to help.

"It's just unfortunate something like that occurs."

The Jaguars added another quarterback on Monday, trading a fifth-round pick in 2020 to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Joshua Dobbs, who will serve as Minshew's backup. The only other healthy quarterback the Jaguars have on their roster is Chase Litton, whom they signed to the practice squad before the season opener.

The Steelers drafted Dobbs in the fourth round in 2017 out of Tennessee. Dobbs did not play as a rookie but appeared in five games last season and completed 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards with one interception.

Foles was injured early in the Jaguars' 40-26 loss to Kansas City on Sunday when he was driven into the ground by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones. Foles got the pass off -- which ended up being a 35-yard touchdown toss to receiver DJ Chark -- before getting hurt, went to the locker room for X-rays after a brief stop on the sideline, and returned to the sideline later with his left arm in a sling.

According to NFL rules regarding players on IR designated to return, Foles would be able to practice after six weeks but would not be able to return to the active roster until two weeks after that, which would be the Jaguars' bye week. Therefore, Foles wouldn't play in a game until the Colts game in Week 11.

Minshew completed his first 13 passes -- the most by a rookie quarterback to begin his career over the past 40 years, per the Elias Sports Bureau -- en route to 275 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs. Minshew completed 22 of 25 passes, with one of the incompletions a pass that bounced off Leonard Fournette's hands and was intercepted.

Minshew's completion percentage (88.0) was the highest in NFL history for any player with at least 15 pass attempts making his NFL debut. It is also a franchise single-game record among players with at least 25 pass attempts.