R.I. man charged with Patriots-related threat

A Rhode Island man with what police called an "intense dislike" of the New England Patriots has been charged with threatening a shooting at Gillette Stadium before the team's regular-season opener Sunday night.

Tobias Gray, 44, appeared in a Rhode Island court Monday, wearing a New York Giants jersey, on a fugitive-from-justice charge and an unrelated domestic assault charges.

The East Providence man agreed to waive extradition to Massachusetts, where he is wanted by Foxborough police in connection with charges of threatening to commit a crime and uttering a terroristic threat.

His attorney, Stefanie DiMaio Larivee, said her client made a Facebook post expressing his displeasure at reports of the Patriots signing receiver Antonio Brown and he meant no harm.

According to court documents, the post said, in part, "Since the Patriots signed Antonio Brown I'm going to pull a white boys school shooting at Foxboro."

