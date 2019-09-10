Raiders CB Conley carted off with neck injury

Raiders DB Gareon Conley needs his neck stabilized after teammate Johnathan Abram's leg catches him in the helmet. (0:48)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley sustained a neck injury and was strapped to a gurney and taken off the field on a cart with 5 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Raiders' season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Conley gave a thumbs up with his right hand as he was moved.

The injury came on a play down the right sideline as Conley was trying to take down Broncos running back Royce Freeman on a 27-yard run. Raiders safety Johnathan Abram caught Conley on the top of his helmet with a leg whip as he hit Freeman.

Abram was flagged for leading with his helmet on the play.