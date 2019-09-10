        <
          Raiders CB Conley carted off with neck injury

          Conley carted off after neck injury (0:48)

          Raiders DB Gareon Conley needs his neck stabilized after teammate Johnathan Abram's leg catches him in the helmet. (0:48)

          12:32 AM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
            Covered Oakland Raiders for CSNBayArea.com and Sacramento Bee for eight years
            Member of Pro Football Writers Association
            Previously worked at Los Angeles Times, Las Vegas Review-Journal and Sports Illustrated
          OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley sustained a neck injury and was strapped to a gurney and taken off the field on a cart with 5 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Raiders' season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

          Conley gave a thumbs up with his right hand as he was moved.

          The injury came on a play down the right sideline as Conley was trying to take down Broncos running back Royce Freeman on a 27-yard run. Raiders safety Johnathan Abram caught Conley on the top of his helmet with a leg whip as he hit Freeman.

          Abram was flagged for leading with his helmet on the play.

