NFLPA contacts NFL after beer thrown at Titans

The NFL Players Association said in a tweet on Monday that it has contacted NFL security after Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan complained about getting beer sprayed on him by a fan at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

A fan wearing a Baker Mayfield jersey sprayed Ryan and some of his teammates with beer after they celebrated Malcolm Butler's pick-six at the wall behind the end zone. Butler's touchdown capped the scoring in the Titans' 43-13 rout of the Browns.

Ryan tweeted about the incident Monday and tagged the NFLPA, drawing the attention of the players' union.

Thanks for flagging this with us Logan. We've gone ahead and contacted league security to address the matter. Please send us a DM if you have any further questions/concerns. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 9, 2019

Ryan also addressed the incident Monday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"In this day and age it's ridiculous," he said in the interview. "I understand that we play football. I understand that we're modern-day gladiators. I understand that fans feel like they can yell and say and degrade, whatever, but you know, we're human beings.

"And I think in society nowadays that's, with everything going on and everybody deserving their rights, I think as a player to hop up over the rail and to have beer splashed in your face and you're not allowed to respond. Fans are allowed to throw beer in our face and yell whatever they want to yell at us and there's no penalty?"

Last season, a fan at Gillette Stadium threw beer on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and was later charged with disorderly conduct. The New England Patriots also banned the fan from the stadium.