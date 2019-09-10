Beckham says he'll keep wearing watch in games

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. said that in he still plans to wear in games the luxury watch that he sported in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

"I'll still be wearing it," Beckham said Tuesday. "The same way I wear it every day I go to practice, when I go here, I go there, been wearing it. Take a shower with it on. It's just on me."

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wears a watch onto the field before Sunday's game. Associated Press

NFL spokesman Michael Signora said earlier in the week that while the league has no rules prohibiting jewelry, it does have a policy "prohibiting hard objects." He also said the league would address the matter with Beckham and the Browns, who play at the New York Jets next Monday night.

Beckham countered that the Richard Mille timepiece -- worth over $250,000 -- is plastic and thus "shouldn't be an issue," although Beckham indicated he hadn't spoken to the league about it yet.

"You got to look into the rule book. It says you can't wear any hard objects. The watch is plastic," he said. "People have knee braces on that are hard and made out of metal. You don't see them taking them off. Everyone has jewelry on. So, I'm good."

Beckham confirmed that his tweet Monday night was a reaction to the watch:

If ain't one thing.... it's another... — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 10, 2019

He added Tuesday that he felt the NFL was singling him out.

"If anybody else would've worn the watch, if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn't been no problem," he said. "That's just my life. If it ain't this, it's something else. If it wasn't the watch, it would've been the way I'd tied my shoes."