Source: Texans extend Martin for 3 years, $33M

HOUSTON -- The Texans have signed center Nick Martin to a three-year, $33 million contract extension with $18.35 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

Martin, a second-round pick in 2016, has been the Texans' starting center for the past two seasons and was entering the final season of his rookie contract. He missed his rookie year with an ankle injury.

With the new contract, Martin will make an average of $11 million a year, which ties him for the second-highest average salary per year among centers. Only Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse makes more per season.

"He's a leader, he communicates well," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said during training camp. "It's really important for us to have him out there. He's an important part of what we do offensively."

After trading for left tackle Laremy Tunsil shortly before the start of the season, Houston hopes to have the core of its offensive line in place for the future after signing Martin to a new contract and drafting rookies Tytus Howard and Max Scharping in April.

In the Texans' season-opening loss to the Saints on Monday night, Houston allowed six sacks. Last season, quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked an NFL-high 62 times.