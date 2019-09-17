2019 NFL trade tracker: Latest deals and rumors before the deadline

Ryan Clark is not a fan of the Steelers trading their 2020 first-round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick. (1:17)

The NFL trade deadline -- 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 29 -- is still a few weeks away, but teams have been wheeling and dealing since August.

The Miami Dolphins have added several picks, including two extra first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft. The Houston Texans made a couple of bold moves. The New England Patriots were active because they always are.

We're tracking every deal since training camp here, with analysis and highlights from our team of NFL reporters:

Date: Sept. 16

The Steelers have acquired defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick. The Dolphins also are getting the Steelers' 2020 fifth-round pick and a sixth-rounder in 2021. In turn, the Steelers will receive Miami's 2020 fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick in 2021.

Date: Sept. 16

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen on Monday that he asked the Jaguars to trade his client. League sources also told ESPN that the Jaguars have had talks with teams and are asking for at least one first-round pick but would like more than that in return for the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

Another league source said he believes a trade could happen as early as this week because of the damage to the relationship between Ramsey and head coach Doug Marrone after Ramsey's sideline outburst during Sunday's loss to Houston. Ramsey yelled at Marrone as he walked by on the sideline, and moments later, players and coaches had to get between Ramsey and Marrone near the bench.

Date: Sept. 10

One day after coach Adam Gase's public criticism of the team, the Jets traded for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and changed kickers for the third time since training camp -- a mini-shake-up that sends a message to the locker room. The Jets acquired Thomas from the Patriots for a 2021 sixth-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. That the bitter rivals made a trade was stunning. It was a first for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who previously had executed a trade with every team except the Jets.

ESPN Staff Writer Quincy Enunwa's season-ending neck injury, the second of his career, sheds light on the Demaryius Thomas trade. Adam Gase never disclosed the injury, perhaps to keep from losing leverage in the receiver market. This is a blow to the Jets, who relied on Enunwa's yards-after-catch ability in their passing attack. Their offense loses an element of toughness. Thomas knows Gase's system, which is a plus, but how much does he have left? Bill Belichick doesn't give away good players.

Date: Sept. 9

After losing starter Nick Foles to a broken clavicle, the Jaguars traded a fifth-round pick in 2020 to Pittsburgh for quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs will back up Gardner Minshew, the Jaguars' sixth-round pick who replaced Foles.

Date: Sept. 2

The Packers found some inside linebacker help. Three days before the season opener, they acquired former Giants starter B.J. Goodson in a trade.

Date: Sept. 2

The Dolphins continued their veteran purge, trading Kiko Alonso to the Saints for linebacker Vince Biegel.

Date: Sept. 1

In exchange for Jadeveon Clowney, the Texans are receiving a 2020 third-round pick and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin. Houston paid Clowney a $7 million signing bonus, while Seattle is paying the remaining $8 million of his salary.

ESPN The Jadeveon Clowney trade looks like a steal for the Seahawks considering what they're giving up for a 26-year-old Pro Bowl pass-rusher -- even if he ends up being just a one-year rental for $16 million. If so, the Seahawks could get a high compensatory pick to help make up for the 2020 third-rounder they're sending to Houston along with Barkevious Mingo (who may have otherwise been cut) and Jacob Martin (a promising young pass-rusher but a rotational piece). There's some risk for the Seahawks that this could be a thud like the Sheldon Richardson trade from 2017, but it's a worthwhile one given the state of their defensive line. A week ago, it was hard to imagine Seattle having a credible pass-rush, at least early in the season with Ziggy Ansah's availability uncertain and Jarran Reed suspended for six games. But with word that Ansah is on track to play Week 1 and Clowney now joining him in front of what may be the league's best linebacker trio, Seattle has the makings of a dominant front seven, especially once Reed returns.

Date: Sept. 1

The Texans finalized a trade with the Dolphins for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills, the team announced. The Texans are sending first-round draft picks in 2020 and '21, a second-round pick in '21, offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport and cornerback Johnson Bademosi to Miami. Houston also will receive a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-round pick in '21 from Miami to complete the deal.

Date: Aug. 31

Center-guard Evan Boehm was traded by the Colts to the Dolphins for a conditional 2020 draft pick. Boehm, a fourth-year pro, has 13 career NFL starts.

Date: Aug. 31

In a move that happened minutes before the cut-down deadline, the Packers traded offensive lineman Justin McCray to the Browns. Earlier in the day, the Packers had told McCray that he would be released. Now, he'll be reunited with former Packers offensive line coach James Campen in Cleveland.

Date: Aug. 31

The Titans traded third-year wideout Taywan Taylor to the Browns for a 2020 draft pick. Taylor, a 2017 third-round pick by the Titans, had 37 receptions for 466 yards and one touchdown last season. Tennessee faces the Browns in the season opener.

Date: Aug. 31

The Jets traded cornerback Parry Nickerson to the Seahawks for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021.

Date: Aug. 31

The Buccaneers acquired offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins and a draft pick from the Steelers for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft. The Bucs announced the draft choice they will receive from the Steelers is a seventh-round selection in 2021.

Date: Aug. 31

The Vikings sent a seventh-round pick in 2021 to Kansas City in exchange for undrafted free-agent cornerback Mark Fields.

Date: Aug. 31

The Texans acquired running back Carlos Hyde from the Chiefs in a trade for guard Martinas Rankin. The Texans were in need of help at running back after starter Lamar Miller suffered a torn ACL in the third preseason game. Houston also traded for running back Duke Johnson Jr. earlier in the month.

Date: Aug. 30

The Patriots traded cornerback Duke Dawson to the Broncos, who will get Dawson and the Patriots' seventh-round pick in 2020. In return, the Patriots will get Denver's sixth-round pick in 2020. In another deal, the Patriots acquired center Russell Bodine from the Bills for a 2020 sixth-round pick, the Bills announced.

Date: Aug. 30

The Dolphins traded a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Vikings for guard Danny Isidora, who figures to provide depth initially at guard and could push for playing time.

Date: Aug. 30

The Lions acquired quarterback David Blough and a seventh-round pick in 2022 from the Browns in exchange for Detroit's seventh-round pick in 2022.

Date: Aug. 29

The Packers sent outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Titans in exchange for a conditional 2020 draft pick.

Date: Aug. 29

Addressing their most glaring need, the Jets acquired third-year cornerback Nate Hairston from the Colts for a 2020 sixth-round pick. The draft pick headed to the Colts is the second of the Jets' sixth-round picks in 2020.

Date: Aug. 29

The Browns made a trade to bolster the interior of their offensive line, acquiring guard Wyatt Teller from the Bills. Buffalo acquired two picks from the Browns -- fifth- and sixth-round selections in the 2020 draft for Wyatt and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

Date: Aug. 29

New England acquired offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from Baltimore for an undisclosed draft pick, the Ravens announced, and offensive tackle Korey Cunningham from Arizona for a sixth-round pick in 2020, the Cardinals announced.

Date: Aug. 22

The Cardinals acquired defensive lineman Bruce Hector in a trade that sent safety Rudy Ford to the Eagles. Hector, 24, adds depth for the Cardinals.

Date: Aug. 13

The Patriots acquired third-year tight end Eric Saubert from the Falcons for a conditional seventh-round draft choice.

Date: Aug. 12

The Ravens traded kicker Kaare Vedvik to the Vikings for an undisclosed draft pick. Baltimore will receive a 2020 fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota.

Date: Aug. 10

The Bills traded defensive end Eli Harold to the Eagles for offensive tackle Ryan Bates, one day after a pair of offensive linemen suffered injuries in the Bills' preseason opener against the Colts.

Date: Aug. 9

Duke Johnson Jr. had asked to be traded and the Browns obliged, picking up a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft that could rise to a third-rounder.

Date: Aug. 6

Addressing their offensive-line deficiencies, the Jets acquired guard Alex Lewis from the Ravens for a 2020 conditional seventh-round pick. Lewis had announced that he was being released by the Ravens, but they found a taker before placing him on waivers.