Cardinals put OT Gilbert on IR, ink veteran Mills

TEMPE, Ariz. -- It didn't take long for the injury bug that bit the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line in recent years to strike in 2019.

The Cardinals put right tackle Marcus Gilbert on injure reserve Tuesday with a knee injury that he suffered last week.

The injury kept Gilbert out of the Cardinals' tie with the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

First-year coach Kliff Kingsbury has been quiet about the details of Gilbert's injury, just saying that the team was "still working through" it on Monday. A day later, Gilbert's season appears to be over and the Cardinals signed veteran tackle Jordan Mills.

Arizona traded a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Gilbert on March 13.

Last season, the Cardinals' projected starting offensive line took a blow during training camp when center A.Q. Shipley tore his ACL. By Week 14, all five of the projected starters on the offensive line were no longer in the lineup.

Mills was released by the Miami Dolphins in training camp after signing a one-year contract with the team in the offseason. He has appeared in 87 games with 82 starts in six NFL seasons.