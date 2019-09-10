        <
          Conley tweets he's 'good to go' after neck injury

          play
          Conley carted off after neck injury (0:48)

          Raiders DB Gareon Conley needs his neck stabilized after teammate Johnathan Abram's leg catches him in the helmet. (0:48)

          6:11 PM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Oakland Raiders for CSNBayArea.com and Sacramento Bee for eight years
            • Member of Pro Football Writers Association
            • Previously worked at Los Angeles Times, Las Vegas Review-Journal and Sports Illustrated
            Follow on Twitter

          ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to reassure fans that he was physically fine after being carted off the field while strapped to a gurney in Monday night's season opener.

          Conley was injured when he was accidentally kicked on the top of the helmet by teammate Johnathan Abram while the two were tackling Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman down the right sideline in the third quarter. Conley reached for his head in pain immediately after his neck was compressed.

          With Conley out, the Raiders turned to rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who would have to play again Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes if Conley is sidelined.

          But Raiders coach Jon Gruden sounded optimistic in his weekly media conference on Tuesday afternoon, just before Conley tweeted.

          "Happy to say that Gareon Conley seems to be doing OK," Gruden said. "I think there's a chance he might be able to play this week but we'll have to update his status tomorrow."

          Conley, the Raiders' first-round draft pick in 2017, missed all but two games of his rookie season with a fractured tibia before playing in 15 games last season and tying for the team lead with three interceptions.

