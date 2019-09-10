Conley tweets he's 'good to go' after neck injury

Raiders DB Gareon Conley needs his neck stabilized after teammate Johnathan Abram's leg catches him in the helmet. (0:48)

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to reassure fans that he was physically fine after being carted off the field while strapped to a gurney in Monday night's season opener.

Thank you to everybody who had me in their thoughts and prayers.. I hurt my neck nothing severe and it was just protocol to get me on a stretcher and get imaging to make sure everything was ok make sure it didn't go down my spine or anything.. I'm good to go God Bless you all 🙏🏾 — Gareon Conley (@_gconley8) September 10, 2019

Conley was injured when he was accidentally kicked on the top of the helmet by teammate Johnathan Abram while the two were tackling Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman down the right sideline in the third quarter. Conley reached for his head in pain immediately after his neck was compressed.

With Conley out, the Raiders turned to rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who would have to play again Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes if Conley is sidelined.

But Raiders coach Jon Gruden sounded optimistic in his weekly media conference on Tuesday afternoon, just before Conley tweeted.

"Happy to say that Gareon Conley seems to be doing OK," Gruden said. "I think there's a chance he might be able to play this week but we'll have to update his status tomorrow."

Conley, the Raiders' first-round draft pick in 2017, missed all but two games of his rookie season with a fractured tibia before playing in 15 games last season and tying for the team lead with three interceptions.