Source: Texans release veteran CB Colvin

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have released cornerback Aaron Colvin, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Colvin, who was signed to a four-year, $34 million contract in 2018, was given $18 million guaranteed when he was a free agent and still has $7.5 million guaranteed this year.

The cornerback struggled in the Texans' Week 1 loss to the Saints on Monday night, and was the nearest defender to Ted Ginn on the final pass of the game. Saints kicker Wil Lutz made a 58-yard field goal on the next play to win the game.

Throughout the game, when Colvin was the nearest defender to the targeted receiver at time of ball arrival, the Saints completed 7 of 8 pass attempts for 106 yards and a touchdown, according to Next Gen Stats.

Colvin started the 2018 season as the Texans' nickel cornerback, but injured his ankle in Week 4 and played in just 10 games, making two starts. He was a healthy scratch in Houston's lone playoff game last season.

The Texans' starting cornerbacks are Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby. After Colvin's release, Houston has three other cornerbacks on the roster: Lonnie Johnson Jr., Xavier Crawford and Keion Crossen. It's likely the Texans will acquire another cornerback, because they do not have another dependable option on the roster.

Last season, the Texans depended on defensive back Kareem Jackson, who could play multiple positions, including in the slot when Colvin got hurt. Houston chose not to re-sign the 31-year-old, who signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos.

In two seasons (11 games) with the Texans, Colvin had 34 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one pass defended.