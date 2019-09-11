Antonio Brown accused of rape in civil lawsuit

Antonio Brown has been accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.

In the lawsuit, a copy of which was reviewed by ESPN, Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, accuses the newly signed New England Patriots receiver of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions in 2017 and '18.

The first alleged incident came in June 2017, with Taylor saying Brown exposed himself and kissed her without consent at one of his Pittsburgh-area homes. A month later, while at Brown's home in his native Miami, Taylor alleges in the lawsuit, Brown masturbated near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back, then later bragged about it in a series of text messages. In May 2018, after a night out at a Miami-area club, Taylor says she went back to Brown's home in Miami to use the bathroom and grab some food, and the receiver "forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her."

Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner, said in a statement Tuesday night that the receiver and Taylor were involved in a "consensual personal relationship. Any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual."

In a tweet on Tuesday, Heitner said that Brown "will leave no stone unturned and will aggressively defend himself, including all of his rights in countersuits."

Taylor was a gymnast at Central Michigan, where Brown attended college. According to the lawsuit, they met in a Bible study group at the school and stayed friends, then fell out of touch for several years before reconnecting in June 2017, with Brown hiring Taylor to assist in his physical training.

In the lawsuit, Taylor says she believed their relationship was of a "brother-sister" type and acted accordingly.

The alleged incidents have left Taylor suffering "near-daily panic attacks and suicidal ideations," per the lawsuit. She is seeking in excess of $75,000.

"As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision," Taylor said in a statement. "I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault."

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Steelers before being traded this offseason to the Raiders. After a weeks-long saga with Oakland, he was released Saturday, and he officially signed two days later with the Patriots.

The Patriots were caught by surprise, sources told ESPN, and the team will have to decide how to proceed with Brown, who was scheduled for his first practice with New England on Wednesday. One possibility is that Roger Goodell will place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list, sources said, which would mean Brown will not be counted on the Patriots' active list while the league investigates the allegations.

Heitner told ESPN's Michael Eaves that he has "not been in contact with the league regarding this lawsuit."