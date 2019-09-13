Week 2 NFL game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips and more

Rob Ninkovich expects the Saints will be very motivated after losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Rams in last year's NFC Championship game. (0:48)

The Week 2 NFL slate is stacked with great matchups. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each matchup and final score predictions.

Additionally, ESPN Stats & Information provides a stat to know, and the Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with a matchup rating (on a scale of 1-100) and a game projection. ESPN Fantasy's Kyle Soppe and ESPN Chalk's Mackenzie Kraemer hand out helpful nuggets, as well. It's all here to help get you ready for a loaded weekend of NFL football.

Let's get into the full Week 2 schedule, starting with an NFC North showdown between the Vikings and Packers.

1 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 73.5 | Spread: GB -2.5 (44)

What to watch for: The Packers want to run the ball more like the Vikings did last week and improve on the 2.1 yards per carry that Green Bay averaged against the Bears in Week 1. OK, maybe the Packers won't be looking to run 38 times with only 10 passes like Minnesota did Sunday against the Falcons, but coach Matt LaFleur has put an emphasis on the run game this week. But it won't be easy executing against another potential top-10 defense. -- Rob Demovsky

Bold prediction: Both quarterbacks will be sacked a minimum of four times. Minnesota has sacked Aaron Rodgers an average of four times per game since 2015. The improvements the Packers have made to their defensive front forced Mitchell Trubisky down five times last week, so Kirk Cousins could be under duress quite a bit at Lambeau Field, too. -- Courtney Cronin

Stat to know: Packers receiver Davante Adams will likely receive coverage from Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes this week. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Rhodes was the closest defender to Adams on 16 targets last season, which Adams turned into 12 receptions, 124 yards and two touchdowns.

What to know for fantasy: Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs has scored in each of his past five meetings with the Packers, averaging 24.4 points per game in the process. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: Teams that start 1-0 are 5-18 against the spread (ATS) when they go on the road in Week 2 -- as the 1-0 Vikings do this Sunday -- since the start of 2016. Read more.

Cronin's pick: Vikings 20, Packers 17

Demovsky's pick: Vikings 24, Packers 21

FPI prediction: GB, 54.9% (by an average of 1.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: WR Adams: Nowhere to go but up for Packers' offense ... Vikings confident leaning on Kearse in big nickel role ... Packers admire 'old school' CB Williams' play, if not his choice of music

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 64.0 | Spread: TEN -3 (44.5)

What to watch for: How will the Titans' wide receivers match up against those Colts cornerbacks? Rookies A.J. Brown and Rock Ya-Sin are two physical players, setting up for a fun battle, while Adam Humphries versus Kenny Moore II is a duel of cat-quick players. Perhaps the best one-on-one for Tennessee will be Corey Davis against Pierre Desir. -- Turron Davenport

Bold prediction: The Titans will not have more than two sacks. Tennessee sacked Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield five times (and intercepted him three times) in Week 1. But the Colts have a better offensive line, as they limited Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram and the rest of the Chargers' defense to just two sacks in Week 1. -- Mike Wells

Stat to know: The Colts have won eight of their past 10 road games against the Titans dating back to 2009, averaging 27.1 points per game in those contests.

What to know for fantasy: Derrick Henry is one of only two running backs (Christian McCaffrey) to have scored at least 27 points on three different occasions since Week 14 of last season. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: Indianapolis is 13-2 straight up and 11-4 ATS in its past 15 games against Tennessee. Read more.

Wells' pick: Titans 21, Colts 20

Davenport's pick: Titans 28, Colts 24

FPI prediction: TEN, 65.7% (by an average of 5.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: Going deep with Brissett: Colts QB and conspiracy theorist ... How Eddie George helped RB Henry take off for Titans

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 54.6 | Spread: LAC -2.5 (47.5)

What to watch for: After 154 all-purpose yards in Week 1, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will face a good defensive front in Detroit. If Ekeler can shake loose against the Lions, it could be a long day for Detroit because it would open up even more passing lanes for Philip Rivers. -- Michael Rothstein

Bold prediction: Joey Bosa records three sacks. The Chargers should heat up the pass rush against a Lions offensive line that allowed three Matthew Stafford sacks in the team's season opener against the Cardinals. -- Eric D. Williams

Stat to know: Rivers posted a Total QBR of 80 on the road last season, the second-best number in the NFL. And the Lions lost four of their final five home games last season and scored 16 points or fewer in each of the four losses.

What to know for fantasy: Ekeler racked up 39.4 fantasy points last weekend, a total that is 3.3 points higher than Melvin Gordon's career high. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: Los Angeles is 16-8-2 ATS in its past 26 regular-season games that start at 1 p.m. ET. Read more.



Williams' pick: Chargers 30, Lions 23

Rothstein's pick: Lions 27, Chargers 24

FPI prediction: LAC, 49.9%

Matchup must-reads: Expect Chargers to lean on WR Allen with TE Henry out ... Hockenson's record debut gives Lions a glimpse of what's to come ... 'Underappreciated' Rivers, streak awe Stafford

1 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 51.2 | Spread: PIT -4 (46.5)

What to watch for: In the 30-point loss to the Patriots, Pittsburgh was successful on 25% of its third downs and picked up one of three fourth downs. And the Steelers failed to convert on three third-and-1 situations. They will be trying to remedy their previous shortcomings against a tough Seattle front that now includes Jadeveon Clowney. -- Jeremy Fowler

Bold prediction: The Seahawks' secondary will have a new look and much better results compared to the opener, when Seattle allowed Andy Dalton to throw for a career-high 418 yards. Free safety Tedric Thompson, who misplayed a ball that resulted in a 55-yard touchdown, may be out of the starting lineup due to that mistake and/or a leg injury that kept him from practicing Wednesday. -- Brady Henderson

Stat to know: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was 6-for-8 for 75 yards and a 95 QBR when targeting JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday. But when he looked elsewhere, he completed just 54% of his passes and his QBR fell to 12.

What to know for fantasy: Each of Roethlisberger's top eight career fantasy performances has come at home. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: The over is 11-2 in Pittsburgh's past 13 games as a home favorite. Read more.

Henderson's pick: Seahawks 24, Steelers 23

Fowler's pick: Steelers 21, Seahawks 17

FPI prediction: PIT, 53.6% (by an average of 1.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Inside Big Ben's chance to change his legacy ... Seahawks' secondary, shredded in Week 1, must rebound or change ... Roethlisberger optimistic after big loss: 'Sky's still blue'

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 50.4 | Spread: HOU -9.5 (43)

What to watch for: Can Laremy Tunsil and the Texans' offensive line protect Deshaun Watson from Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell? In Week 1, the Jaguars did not sack Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but Watson was sacked an NFL-high six times in the Texans' season opener. -- Sarah Barshop

Bold prediction: The Jaguars will give running back Leonard Fournette 30 touches (or close to it) in Gardner Minshew's first start at quarterback. The Texans' pass-rushers should be pretty eager to get after the rookie, especially J.J. Watt, who did not record a sack, QB hit or tackle against the Saints for the first time in a game in his career. -- Mike DiRocco

Stat to know: Minshew posted the highest completion percentage (88%, min. 15 attempts) in an NFL debut in league history, and his 13 consecutive completions to begin his career was the longest streak by a player who debuted over the past 40 years. Per Elias Sports Bureau research, Minshew will be the first rookie QB drafted in the sixth round or later to start a game this early in the season since Don Majkowski did so for the Packers in 1987.

What to know for fantasy: Jags receiver Dede Westbrook is averaging 7.6 targets per game over his past five contests. That's more than Brandin Cooks averaged in 2018. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: The past 24 quarterbacks to make their first career start as an underdog of at least seven points are 16-8 ATS. Read more.

DiRocco's pick: Texans 27, Jaguars 17

Barshop's pick: Texans 24, Jaguars 16

FPI prediction: HOU, 73.7% (by an average of 9.0 points)

Matchup must-reads: How many hits can QB Watson endure? ... Issues that took down Jags' 2018 season have returned

1 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 49.7 | Spread: BAL -13 (46)

What to watch for: How will the Ravens defend the Air Raid offense with their banged-up secondary? Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) and nickelback Tavon Young (neck) are out Sunday, and top corner Marlon Humphrey (back) is not at full strength. The Cardinals will test the depth of the Baltimore secondary, as they used at least four wide receivers on 58 plays in Week 1. -- Jamison Hensley

Bold prediction: Arizona QB Kyler Murray will throw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns. Murray showed just what he's capable of during the fourth quarter in Week 1. It's safe to say that coach Kliff Kingsbury learned his lesson and won't be as creative early on in Baltimore. -- Josh Weinfuss

Stat to know: Lamar Jackson enters the matchup at 7-1 as a starting quarterback. Only 12 QBs in the Super Bowl era have started their careers at 8-1 or better through nine starts.

What to know for fantasy: In Week 1, Jackson had more touchdown passes (five) than rush attempts (three). In his rookie season, Jackson had six touchdown passes and 147 rushing attempts. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: Baltimore is 31-0 all-time straight up as a double-digit favorite, the only active franchise to never lose such a game. However, it is 3-10 ATS in the past 13 such games. Read more.

Weinfuss' pick: Ravens 38, Cardinals 24

Hensley's pick: Ravens 30, Cardinals 20

FPI prediction: BAL, 85.7% (by an average of 15.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: QB Jackson sends message, via airmail, to every NFL defense ... Kingsbury's Cardinals offense a mix of old and new ... Laughter and gladiator masks: OLB Suggs' Ravens reunion is historic

1 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 46.1 | Spread: DAL -5.5 (46.5)

What to watch for: The Redskins' passing game -- with tight end Jordan Reed working the inside and rookie receiver Terry McLaurin (125 yards last week) on the outside -- will be something to watch in this NFC East matchup. But Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is 5-1 versus Washington, with six touchdowns and no interceptions. And he connected eight times with Amari Cooper for 180 yards in a win over Washington last season. -- John Keim

Bold prediction: The Redskins' Adrian Peterson will rush for more than 100 yards and score to break a tie with Hall of Famer Jim Brown for the fifth-most touchdowns in league history with 106. The Cowboys allowed only three 100-yard rushers last season, but Peterson came close with 24 carries for 99 yards at FedEx Field. -- Todd Archer

Stat to know: Prescott set career highs on play-action last week, going 14-of-15 for 207 yards and three touchdowns. He was also 9-for-11 on throws 10-plus yards downfield.



What to know for fantasy: Dallas receiver Michael Gallup had seven catches for 109 yards through six weeks last season. On Sunday against the Giants, he caught all seven of his targets for 158 yards. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: Regarding Washington, 0-1 teams that are home underdogs in their second game of the season are 25-8 ATS and 19-15 straight up since 2010. Read more.

Archer's pick: Cowboys 30, Redskins 21

Keim's pick: Cowboys 31, Redskins 23

FPI prediction: DAL, 60.7% (by an average of 3.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Is Prescott finally ready to be consistently great? ... 40 years ago, 'Too Tall' Jones walked away, returned like Witten ... RB Guice has knee injury; Peterson back in mix

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 42.3 | Spread: NE -18.5 (48.5)

What to watch for: You could see potential career days for Sony Michel, James White and the Patriots' running game. The Dolphins loaded the box to stop the Ravens' run game last week, and as a result, they were torched by Lamar Jackson's arm. But even then, they still gave up 265 rushing yards to Mark Ingram II and the rest of the Ravens' backfield. -- Cameron Wolfe

Bold prediction: Assuming the NFL doesn't step in and place him on the commissioner's exempt list, Pats receiver Antonio Brown will play and score at least one touchdown. Tom Brady will want to get Brown involved early in his New England debut. -- Mike Reiss

Stat to know: The Dolphins sustained blocks through 2.5 seconds just 35% of the time in Week 1, the second-worst rate in the NFL according to ESPN's pass block win rate using NFL Next Gen Stats. Meanwhile, Michael Bennett had a pass rush win rate of 39% in Week 1, third-best among individual pass-rushers.

What to know for fantasy: The Patriots have struggled in Miami recently, but Brady has been a top-three fantasy quarterback in two of his past three trips to South Beach. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: No team in the Super Bowl era has ever been more than an 18-point favorite on the road before the end of September. The largest home underdog in that span was 18 points, done twice (1969 and 1970). Both of those underdogs were shut out and did not cover. Read more.

Reiss' pick: Patriots 37, Dolphins 16

Wolfe's pick: Patriots 44, Dolphins 20

FPI prediction: NE, 85.7% (by an average of 15.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Why daunting Dolphins rebuild will be done The Brian Flores Way ... Patriots worried about Brian Flores' familiarity? Nope ... Dolphins players can check out or use embarrassment as fuel

1 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 39.1 | Spread: CIN -2 (46)

What to watch for: San Francisco created four turnovers in the win over Tampa Bay, including two interceptions returned for touchdowns. The 49ers will be a good test for a revamped Bengals offense under rookie coach Zac Taylor. In last week's loss to the Seahawks, the Bengals racked up 418 passing yards. -- Ben Baby

Bold prediction: The 49ers will get five sacks. San Francisco sacked Jameis Winston three times in Week 1, but it could have been more had Winston not been so adept at evading the rush. Andy Dalton isn't as slippery, and the Bengals yielded five sacks to Seattle in their first game. -- Nick Wagoner

Stat to know: San Francisco only made two interceptions last season, the fewest by any team since 1940. But then it picked off three passes in a Week 1 win to start 2019. The Niners have not had multiple interceptions in each of their first two games of a season since 1974.

What to know for fantasy: Bengals receiver John Ross III has caught seven touchdown passes in his past eight games played without A.J. Green. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: San Francisco is 5-12 ATS in 1:00 p.m. ET games since 2015. Read more.

Wagoner's pick: 49ers 27, Bengals 23

Baby's pick: 49ers 24, Bengals 17

FPI prediction: SF, 54.1% (by an average of 1.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: What lessons did rookie Bosa learn in his 49ers debut? ... Bengals WR Green out of boot; no timeline for return

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 18.5 | Spread: BUF -1.5 (43.5)

What to watch for: Saquon Barkley ran for 120 yards on just 11 carries in Week 1, the second-fewest carries in his career. That's not likely to happen again, especially against a Bills defense that has been so good against the pass since the start of last season. "We all know that Saquon is a focus of our offense. ... Yeah, we want him to get the football," coach Pat Shurmur said. It's not hard to see where this one is headed, for good reason. -- Jordan Raanan

Bold prediction: Bills quarterback Josh Allen set a career high in Week 1 with 254 passing yards -- he'll set another career high in Week 2 with his first 300-yard game through the air against a Giants secondary that just surrendered 405 passing yards to Dak Prescott. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Stat to know: The Giants are 4-12 at home over the past two seasons, the worst home win percentage (.250) in the NFL during that span. But they need a win to avoid a sixth 0-2 start in their past seven seasons.

What to know for fantasy: Eli Manning has thrown for 300 yards in three consecutive games, matching the longest streak of his career. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: New York is 6-15-1 ATS in its past 22 September games since 2013, and it has failed to cover its past seven Week 2 games. Read more.

Louis-Jacques' pick: Bills 24, Giants 10

Raanan's pick: Bills 22, Giants 20

FPI prediction: BUF, 50.3% (by an average of 0.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Are the Giants being honest with themselves? ... QB Allen, Bills' offense learning to beat blitz ... Barkley bigger, better in Year 2? Bank on it

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 69.8 | Spread: KC -7.5 (52.5)

What to watch for: The Raiders would like nothing more than to duplicate their 13-play, 95-yard drive in 8:35 on Monday night against the Broncos to keep Kansas City's offense off the field. They have beaten the Chiefs only twice in their past 12 meetings, but both of those games were in Oakland. As Kansas City coach Andy Reid said, "There's just something about that place that's crazy." -- Paul Gutierrez

Bold prediction: The Chiefs will score at least 35 points against the Raiders for the third consecutive game despite losing wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs topped 35 points early in the fourth quarter last week against Jacksonville and still have plenty of weapons, including rookie receiver Mecole Hardman and veteran running back LeSean McCoy. -- Adam Teicher

Stat to know: Oakland running back Josh Jacobs tallied 113 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut. Only two players since 1970 have gained 100 scrimmage yards and scored twice in each of their first two games: Kareem Hunt in 2017 and Billy Sims in 1980.

What to know for fantasy: Since the beginning of last season, only Sammy Watkins, Zach Ertz and Amari Cooper have multiple games with at least eight catches, 100 receiving yards and multiple receiving scores. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: Regarding Kansas City, 1-0 teams that are road favorites in Week 2 are 0-9 ATS since 2016 and 6-24 ATS since 2010. Read more.



Teicher's pick: Chiefs 37, Raiders 31

Gutierrez's pick: Chiefs 38, Raiders 30

FPI prediction: KC, 70.0% (by an average of 7.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: RB McCoy could see bigger role with Chiefs based on Week 1 ... Williams more than ready for his close-up as Raiders' primary receiver ... 'Clemson days' Watkins makes Chiefs even more dangerous

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 79.6 | Spread: LAR -2.5 (52)

What to watch for: Watch for the Rams to weather an early storm led by Saints quarterback Drew Brees and running back Alvin Kamara, who gained 169 all-purpose yards last week. But how much the Rams will deploy running back Todd Gurley II remains a mystery. If he is let loose, he could have himself a day against a Saints run defense that struggled mightily last week and allowed 180 rushing yards to the Texans. -- Lindsey Thiry

Bold prediction: Greg Zuerlein strikes again with a game-winning field goal in the final minute after his 48-yarder forced overtime in the NFC Championship Game and his 57-yarder sent the Rams to the Super Bowl. This is the toughest game on the Saints' 2019 schedule and it should come down to the wire. -- Mike Triplett

Stat to know: In Week 1, the Saints pressured Deshaun Watson on 44.7% of his dropbacks, New Orleans' third-highest rate in a game over the last three seasons. And in their lone win against the Rams over that time (including the playoffs), the Saints pressured Jared Goff on 33% of his dropbacks. Goff was pressured on only 26% of his dropbacks in the Saints' losses to Los Angeles.

What to know for fantasy: Gurley's streak of 33 straight games with a red zone carry was snapped last week. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: Since 2014, New Orleans is 21-8 ATS as an underdog. Only New England has a better cover percentage in that span (7-1). Read more.

Triplett's pick: Rams 24, Saints 23

Thiry's pick: Rams 30, Saints 28

FPI prediction: LAR, 59.3% (by an average of 3.4 points)

Matchup must-reads: Goff now a partner, not just a pupil of Sean McVay ... No pitch count, just fastballs for RB Kamara in dynamic opener ... Talib: Botched PI call 'not an L.A. problem'

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 48.0 | Spread: CHI -2.5 (40.5)

What to watch for: It will be the tale of two pass rushes. The Bears sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers five times in the opener. Meanwhile, the Broncos didn't sack Raiders quarterback Derek Carr at all and didn't even register a single hit on him. It was the first time in more than four seasons the Broncos had not registered a quarterback hit in a game. -- Jeff Legwold

Bold prediction: Bears rookie running back David Montgomery will touch the ball 15-plus times. Chicago coach Matt Nagy took tons of grief for not using Montgomery (seven touches) more in Week 1, but the Bears will not repeat that mistake. -- Jeff Dickerson

Stat to know: Denver is 5-1 when Phillip Lindsay has 100-plus scrimmage yards since the running back debuted last season. But it is 1-9 when he does not reach that threshold over that span.

What to know for fantasy: Bears receiver Allen Robinson has three straight games, including the playoffs, with at least six catches and 85 receiving yards. The only receivers who have had a longer such streak since the beginning of last season are Adam Thielen, Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: Denver has won 13 straight September home games (8-3-2 ATS). Read more.

Dickerson's pick: Bears 20, Broncos 10

Legwold's pick: Broncos 13, Bears 10

FPI prediction: CHI, 50.8% (by an average of 0.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Meet Allen Robinson: The Bears' No. 1 receiver and the anti-diva ... Broncos' offense disjointed at key times in season-opening loss

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Matchup rating: 66.8 | Spread: PHI -2 (52.5)

What to watch for: What adjustments will the Falcons make in their red zone offense? The Falcons are 2-of-9 in the red zone in their past three games against the Eagles, all losses. Matt Ryan went 4-of-17 for 19 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the red zone during those games and was sacked twice. -- Vaughn McClure

Bold prediction: Tight end Zach Ertz will score two touchdowns. Week 1 was all about the long ball to DeSean Jackson, but Carson Wentz will have to play a more methodical brand of offense against Atlanta's Cover 3 defense, which will give up passes underneath to avoid the big play. That should lead to a good day for Ertz. -- Tim McManus

Stat to know: Against the Eagles since 2016 (including the playoffs), Ryan has posted a Total QBR of 30, averaged 243 passing yards and completed just 55% of his passes. Those numbers are significantly below what they are against all other opponents: Total QBR of 74, 294 passing yards per game and a 69% completion percentage.

What to know for fantasy: The Falcons' Calvin Ridley has caught a touchdown pass in three straight games after catching a total of two touchdown passes in his previous 10 contests. See Week 2 rankings.



Betting nugget: Since drafting Ryan in 2008, Atlanta is 10-1 straight up and 10-1 ATS in home openers. Ryan is also 11-4 ATS as a home underdog. Read more.

McManus' pick: Eagles 30, Falcons 27

McClure's pick: Eagles 28, Falcons 24

FPI prediction: ATL, 50.1% (by an average of 0.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Wentz 2.0: QB adjustments spark Eagles ... Falcons' O-line plan in disarray after losing Lindstrom ... Eagles provide roadmap to analytics-driven future of NFL

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN/ESPN App

Matchup rating: 29.7 | Spread: CLE -6.5 (44)

What to watch for: Without quarterback Sam Darnold (mononucleosis), the Jets will turn to Trevor Siemian to save them from an 0-2 start. The Gregg Williams-coached defense will have to play out of its mind to beat Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., who accused Williams of teaching his players how to execute dirty hits. Williams, fired by the Browns after last season, will "have a chip on his shoulder," as New York safety Jamal Adams said. -- Rich Cimini

Bold prediction: Much like in last year's Bud Light Fridge Game against the Jets, Mayfield dazzles under the lights with three prime-time touchdown passes, placing Cleveland's hype train back on its track after that disastrous Week 1 performance. -- Jake Trotter

Stat to know: In their Week 1 loss to the Titans, the Browns had at least three wide receivers on the field for 60 of their 63 snaps (95%). That was the team's second-most such snaps in a game over the last 10 seasons (61 snaps versus the Chargers last season). But Mayfield did not throw a touchdown and tossed three interceptions -- all in the fourth quarter -- while targeting Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

What to know for fantasy: In Week 1, the Jets were the second-worst team in preventing yards before first contact. Why does that matter? Since the beginning of last season, Browns running back Nick Chubb ranks as the fifth-best back after first contact. See Week 2 rankings.

Betting nugget: Cleveland has not been a road favorite of at least five points since 1995, when Bill Belichick was still its head coach. Read more.

Trotter's pick: Browns 30, Jets 24

Cimini's pick: Browns 24, Jets 14

FPI prediction: NYJ, 58.8% (by an average of 3.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Siemian faces massive challenge in trying to save Jets' season ... Inside Gregg Williams' world: Wolves, lions and payback to Browns ... Browns' offseason of hype comes crashing down. Now what? ... Gase shows who's boss, sends message to WR Anderson