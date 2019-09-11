Jets WR Enunwa out for season with neck injury

Rich Cimini details the injuries to C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams, while mentioning that the Jets will be going with Sam Ficken as their new kicker. (0:42)

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the remainder of the season with a neck injury, coach Adam Gase confirmed Wednesday.

Enunwa told the Jets after Sunday's season-opening loss that he wasn't feeling well, according to Gase, who said Enunwa is still undergoing tests to determine the extent of the injury.

It marks the second time in the past three years that Enunwa has suffered a season-ending neck injury. He missed the entire 2017 season after having surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck.

The Jets acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

Gase said Wednesday that he expected Thomas to play Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, assuming he passes his physical.

Gase would not say whether Enunwa's latest neck injury is career-threatening.