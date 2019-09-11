Girlfriend of Browns' Smith killed in accident

Petara Cordero, the girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith, was killed Wednesday morning on a highway in Cleveland, the team announced.

Smith had pulled over after his vehicle, a 2019 Lamborghini in which Cordero was a passenger, had a tire malfunction and hit the median, according to a team. After exiting the car without significant injuries, Cordero was struck by an oncoming vehicle. According to a police statement, Smith was not impaired, and he was not injured.

Smith and Cordero had a daughter together last month. Cordero was 26.

The Browns called a team meeting later Wednesday morning to tell the players.

"Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time."