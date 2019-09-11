Titans' Ryan thanks Browns for punishing fan

Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre discuss a fan that threw beer on Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, saying fan behavior needs to be better than that. (1:13)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans defensive back Logan Ryan expressed his appreciation Wednesday to the Cleveland Browns for acting swiftly with the fan who doused him with beer at FirstEnergy Stadium last Sunday.

"I appreciate the Browns organization and everyone who stepped up and handled the situation with the Browns fan and the beer incident. Justice was served and it was served swiftly," he said.

The Browns said Tuesday evening that they were working with NFL security regarding the matter and believed they had identified the fan, who will be banned indefinitely from the stadium.

Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler returned an interception for a touchdown in the 43-13 victory over the Browns and saw a Titans fan cheering for him in the stands. Butler jumped into the stands to celebrate with the lone Titans fan and a few of his teammates, including Ryan, followed only to be doused with beer.

Ryan did not retaliate, knowing the consequences would have only worsened the situation. He instead took to social media Monday to voice his concerns, making the NFLPA aware of the situation.