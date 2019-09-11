Bengals' Green out of boot; no timeline for return

CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is out of his protective boot and is making strides in his recovery from preseason ankle surgery.

Green said he ran for roughly 10 minutes on Tuesday and did a leg workout with Bengals strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese on Wednesday. Green said that while his range of motion is still limited, he feels good after the workouts.

"Everything's going in a great direction," Green said in his first public comments since tearing ankle ligaments in the first practice of training camp and undergoing surgery.

While neither he nor Bengals coach Zac Taylor have a timetable for his return, the latest development is a positive sign that Green could be back sooner than anticipated. Green said he feels ahead of schedule in his rehab process.

Green, who is in the final year of his contract with the Bengals, said "stuff is happening" but has left the negotiations to his agent. The situation, however, underscores the importance of being fully healthy when he returns.

He missed seven games last season with a toe injury.

"It's the last year of my deal," Green said. "You never know. I have to make sure I'm 100%, make sure my body's good to where I can play at a high level."