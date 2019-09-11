Chiefs' Hill out vs. Raiders, 'week-to-week'

Stephania Bell provides the latest updates on Tyreek Hill's collarbone injury and how much time he is expected to miss. (1:58)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs ruled wide receiver Tyreek Hill out of Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders, but they are holding out hope he can return shortly after.

"I know there's speculation out there about how long [Hill won't play], but he's truly a week-to-week injury,'' trainer Rick Burkholder said.

Hill injured his collarbone and sternum in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Burkholder said the procedure to reduce the sternoclavicular joint went well.

"There was no damage to any of his vital organs or his vessels,'' Burkholder said.

Hill stayed overnight at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville and returned on Monday to Kansas City, where he began rehab.

"He'll be monitored throughout this period where he goes through the phases of rehab like any other injury,'' Burkholder said. "We'll do some testing with him to make sure that the joint stays in the proper anatomical position.''