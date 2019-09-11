Chargers' Henry suffers fracture to left knee

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has once again been bit by the injury bug, suffering a tibial plateau fracture to his left knee during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Wednesday.

The Chargers expect Henry will miss four to six weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. No official timetable has been given for his return, and the team will continue to evaluate the injury.

Henry suffered the injury when a defender hit him in the legs to bring him down during the second half of the Chargers' 30-24 victory against the Colts. Henry eventually returned to the game, playing 55 of 59 snaps in Week 1.

The 2016 second-round pick out of Arkansas has battled injuries throughout his career with the Chargers. He missed all of the 2018 regular season with a torn ACL, playing just 14 snaps in the AFC divisional playoff loss to the New England Patriots.

Henry also suffered a lacerated kidney that forced him to miss the last two games of the 2017 season. He also missed a game his rookie season due to a knee injury.

Despite the injuries, Henry leads the Chargers with 12 touchdown receptions since the start of the 2016 season.

The Chargers worked out former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson this week, most recently released by the Oakland Raiders during final roster cuts.

Antonio Gates also remains available and has not ruled out a potential return to the field. The Chargers signed Gates right before the season began last season due to Henry's ACL injury.