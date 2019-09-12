        <
          Browns appear to have banned wrong fan

          Torre: There needs a be a line for fan activity (1:13)

          Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre discuss a fan that threw beer on Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, saying fan behavior needs to be better than that. (1:13)

          7:56 AM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan expressed his appreciation Wednesday to the Cleveland Browns for acting swiftly in banning the fan who doused him with beer at FirstEnergy Stadium last Sunday.

          Problem is, the Browns appear to have banned the wrong fan.

          A man named Eric Smith claiming he was banned by the Browns told WKYC in Cleveland that he wasn't even at the stadium, and that he was DJing at a wedding on Sunday instead.

          The Browns released a statement Wednesday night:

          "Our investigation of the fan incident on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium remains ongoing. While we are continuing to gather information and have been in contact with multiple people as part of that process, we have not explicitly identified the individual involved or taken any formal action of punishment at this time. We will have no further comment until the investigation is complete."

