Browns appear to have banned wrong fan

Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre discuss a fan that threw beer on Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, saying fan behavior needs to be better than that. (1:13)

Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan expressed his appreciation Wednesday to the Cleveland Browns for acting swiftly in banning the fan who doused him with beer at FirstEnergy Stadium last Sunday.

Problem is, the Browns appear to have banned the wrong fan.

A man named Eric Smith claiming he was banned by the Browns told WKYC in Cleveland that he wasn't even at the stadium, and that he was DJing at a wedding on Sunday instead.

I legit just got a got from the @Browns telling me I've been banned from the stadium for throwing the beer in Logan Ryan's face Sunday. I'm fairly certain I haven't been to a game since 2010. — Eric Smith (@TheBeardedDJ) September 11, 2019

The Browns released a statement Wednesday night:

"Our investigation of the fan incident on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium remains ongoing. While we are continuing to gather information and have been in contact with multiple people as part of that process, we have not explicitly identified the individual involved or taken any formal action of punishment at this time. We will have no further comment until the investigation is complete."