Bills rookie LB Dodson suspended 6 games

The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson six games for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy, the team confirmed Thursday.

The suspension stemmed from Dodson's offseason arrest in May on domestic violence and disorderly conduct charges, after his girlfriend told police he became violent with her during an argument and stole money from her.

Dodson denied the charges but reached a plea deal, pleading guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges.

The Bills signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M, and he spent training camp and the preseason with Buffalo.

Dodson began the 2019 season on the commissioner's exempt list as the matter was investigated. He is first eligible to return for the team's Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.