Niners' Bosa practices in limited capacity, still iffy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -- After missing two days with a sore right ankle, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa returned to practice Friday and his status will be determined prior to Sunday's game, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Bosa practiced in a limited capacity. The Niners have listed Bosa as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the official injury report.

"He looked good walking through everything," Shanahan said. "So we'll talk to him, see how he looked in individual [drills] and make a decision on Sunday morning."

Shanahan said the Niners didn't go through a normal Friday practice, with the only live action period coming in 7-on-7 drills.

Bosa made his debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, playing 38 snaps and registering his first career sack to go with three tackles and three quarterback hits. General manager John Lynch told KNBR radio in San Francisco on Friday that Bosa aggravated his sprained right ankle on the first play of Sunday's game.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said he'd like to see Bosa get in at least one practice before feeling confident in him playing on Sunday.

"This new day and age, right? They're coming out and they're playing without practicing, but I'd like to see him practice because I do think that there's things that you want to try and work on as a football player in general," Saleh said Thursday. "Even if you're a 10-year vet, to me, I think practices are valuable."

The No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL draft, Bosa initially suffered the high right ankle sprain in a training camp practice on Aug. 7. The injury cost Bosa the rest of training camp, and he did not play in any preseason games.

He was able to return to practice the Monday before the opener against Tampa Bay and made it through the week without any issues.

Shanahan has ruled out receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) and running back Tevin Coleman (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Bengals. The coach said the hope is that all three can return after the Week 4 bye. The players will again be evaluated next week.