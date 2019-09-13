Berman, T.J. back for NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+

Chris Berman and Tom Jackson, who teamed up to co-host ESPN's NFL PrimeTime for 19 seasons, will reunite as the show returns, beginning Sunday, on ESPN+, it was announced Friday.

From 1987 to 2005, Berman and Jackson helped redefine NFL highlights with their back-and-forth banter, Berman's signature player nicknames and delivery, and Jackson's analysis. They will be joined on NFL PrimeTime by SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt and Monday Night Football play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore.

"ESPN just celebrated its 40th birthday and the NFL is celebrating its 100th season," Berman said in a statement. "What better way to commemorate both occasions than by bringing back NFL PrimeTime, now on ESPN+. I hope everyone is as excited about this as we are."

The 60-minute show will stream live on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET each Sunday during the 2019 season and will be updated with highlights from the Sunday night and Monday night games. The show will be available on-demand each week until late Wednesday night.

"Chris Berman and Tom Jackson's return to NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+ combines one of ESPN's most beloved franchises and signature voices with our most exciting new platform for fans," said Russell Wolff, general manager of ESPN+. "Chris and Tom are the best to ever call NFL highlights and now a whole new generation of fans will be able to watch them each week as ESPN+ showcases all the best plays and key moments from the week's action in the National Football League."

Added Stephanie Druley, ESPN executive vice president, event and studio production: "NFL PrimeTime is about more than highlights; it's about telling a deeper story of the game. It's not just about what happened; it's about why and how it happened. This is a passion project for Chris Berman and Tom Jackson. It is incredibly exciting to have the show return on ESPN+ where fans can stream and watch on demand."