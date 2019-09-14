Terry Bradshaw says he 'can't stand' guys like AB

Max Kellerman doesn't think the NFL should allow Antonio Brown to play this Sunday and wouldn't play him if he were the Patriots. (1:55)

Pittsburgh Steelers great Terry Bradshaw said he's happy Antonio Brown is no longer with the Steelers and that he'd have never thrown to the wide receiver had they been teammates.

"I'm glad they got rid of him and I'm upset now that I know how he got away ... (what) he was doing there," the Hall of Fame quarterback told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I wish the heck they would have gotten rid of him a long time ago."

"I had no idea they catered to Brown as much as they supposedly did," Bradshaw said, intimating that Brown got preferential treatment from the Steelers. "I can't stand players like Antonio Brown."

Brown forced a trade out of Pittsburgh this offseason, landing with the Oakland Raiders before being released from there and signing with the New England Patriots. In between, he dealt with frostbite on his feet, an extended problem with his helmet, a blow up with Oakland general manager Mike Mayock, and two separate fines from the Raiders before he was released last Saturday.

"I cannot emphasize how I cannot stand and have a disdain totally for players like that," said Bradshaw, a four-time Super Bowl winner with the Steelers. "I don't want any part of them. I wouldn't like them. They would hate me if they were on our team. They would hate me because I wouldn't throw to him.

"I will not put up with that kind of behavior. You don't win with it. Why haven't we won more Super Bowls? There is talent, (but) it's just guys like him. Let him go and his brand and whatever it is he's doing."

In his nine seasons with the Steelers, Brown reached the 1,000-yard receiving plateau in seven of them, including in each of his final six years in Pittsburgh.

Antonio Brown spent the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, but Steelers great Terry Bradshaw says the team should've gotten rid of the wide receiver "a long time ago." Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire

"Winning football games is all about the team and all about players caring about one another and everybody pulling together, not pulling apart," said Bradshaw, an NFL analyst for Fox. "You can't have Antonio Brown for all the greatness that they are, do you want the baggage that goes with that crap? I wouldn't."

In addition to his on-field, offseason issues, Brown is also facing a civil lawsuit in which a woman says he sexually assaulted her on three occasions. Despite the suit, Brown has not been placed on the commissioner's exempt list, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Brown is still waiting to make his 2019 debut. He was not eligible to play for the Patriots in Week 1, and coach Bill Belichick has not revealed whether or not the wideout will play in the team's Week 2 matchup against Brown's hometown Miami Dolphins.

Asked Bradshaw: "What's the over/under of him lasting in New England?"