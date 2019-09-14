        <
          Larry Garron, member of original Patriots, dies

          12:05 PM ET

          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Running back Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston Patriots who was a four-time American Football League All-Star, has died at age 82.

          "This year marks the 60th anniversary season for this franchise and Larry has represented this organization and been a member of the Patriots family since Day 1. We owe a debt of gratitude to Larry and all of the original Boston Patriots like him," owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "Our condolences go out to all who are mourning Larry's loss."

          Garron played for the Patriots from 1960-68 and finished his career with 2,981 rushing yards, which ranks ninth on the team's all-time list. He holds the record for the longest run in franchise history -- 85 yards, against Buffalo on Oct. 22, 1961.

          Born in Marks, Mississippi, Garron attended Western Illinois before joining the Patriots for their inaugural season. He was selected as a member of the Patriots' All-1960s Team.

