Larry Garron, member of original Patriots, dies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Running back Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston Patriots who was a four-time American Football League All-Star, has died at age 82.

"This year marks the 60th anniversary season for this franchise and Larry has represented this organization and been a member of the Patriots family since Day 1. We owe a debt of gratitude to Larry and all of the original Boston Patriots like him," owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "Our condolences go out to all who are mourning Larry's loss."

Garron played for the Patriots from 1960-68 and finished his career with 2,981 rushing yards, which ranks ninth on the team's all-time list. He holds the record for the longest run in franchise history -- 85 yards, against Buffalo on Oct. 22, 1961.

Born in Marks, Mississippi, Garron attended Western Illinois before joining the Patriots for their inaugural season. He was selected as a member of the Patriots' All-1960s Team.