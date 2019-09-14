Browns' Randall out with concussion symptoms

Cleveland Browns starting safety Damarious Randall has been ruled out of Monday Night Football against the New York Jets after he showed up to the practice facility Saturday morning with concussion-like symptoms.

Randall missed Tuesday's practice with what the team termed an illness, but practiced the rest of the week.

Randall started 15 games for the Browns last year after being traded by the Green Bay Packers. He also started Cleveland's opener last weekend against the Tennessee Titans.

In addition, the Browns have also ruled out running back Dontrell Hilliard (concussion), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle) for Monday's game against the Jets.