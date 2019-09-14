        <
          Jets LB Mosley, DT Williams both out vs. Browns

          4:36 PM ET
          • Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
          The New York Jets will be without two key defensive players against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night -- middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, both of whom were ruled out Saturday.

          Without Mosley (groin) and quarterback Sam Darnold, who was previously declared out with mononucleosis, the Jets won't have their defensive and offensive leaders.

          Mosley, who calls the defensive signals, will be replaced by Neville Hewitt. Trevor Siemian is starting for Darnold.

          Both Mosley and Williams (ankle) were injured in Week 1. Williams, drafted third overall, isn't a starter, but he has a key role in the defensive line rotation.

          The Jets struggled last week without Mosley, as they allowed two long touchdown drives to the Buffalo Bills as soon as he left the game. The Jets blew a 16-point lead and lost 17-16.

          The team is listing running back Le'Veon Bell (shoulder), left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and wide receivers Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) as questionable. All three are expected to play.

          Thomas didn't practice Saturday, but coach Adam Gase had said Thomas -- acquired last week in a trade with the Patriots -- could play without practicing.

