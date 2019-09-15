Source: Jags upset Jones not fined for Foles hit

HOUSTON -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are not happy that the NFL didn't fine Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for the hit that broke Nick Foles' collarbone early in last Sunday's season opener, a league source told ESPN, because the hit violated the league's "body weight" rule.

Jones also was not penalized on the play, which came on the Jaguars' 10th offensive snap of the game.

Unfortunately for the Jaguars, there is nothing they can do about the league's decision -- other than trying to stay alive in the AFC South with rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew starting in Foles' place for at least the next eight games. The earliest Foles can return is Nov. 17.

The Jaguars (0-1) play at the Houston Texans (0-1) on Sunday.

The league instituted the body weight rule in 2018, and it prohibits defensive players from unnecessarily or violently throwing the passer down or landing on top of him with all or most of the their body weight. Replays show that Jones did the latter when he hit Foles, after Foles released what would turn out to be a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark.

The Jaguars believe the hit by Chiefs DL Chris Jones that broke Nick Foles' collarbone violated the league's "body weight" rule, a source told ESPN. Stephen B. Morton/AP

Foles said after the game he didn't believe the play was dirty or that Jones was trying to hurt him.

"Chris Jones was my teammate in K.C., and I know he'd never want to do that," Foles said. "It was probably just one of those things. It was just unfortunate it happened. I landed on it wrong, and it happens in this sport. We'll keep moving forward.

"Chris is a tremendous player, and I gave him a hug after the game because I was excited to see him."

Foles had surgery on Monday, and the Jaguars placed him on injured reserve, but coach Doug Marrone said he expects Foles to return at some point this season.

The Jaguars signed the signal-caller to a four-year, $88 million contract with $50.125 million guaranteed.

Part of the impetus for the body weight rule was the play that resulted in Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr landing with his entire body weight on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2017.

Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone, and NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron told Sports Illustrated in 2018 that play was cited by several teams in response to a questionnaire sent by the league office about getting the league to put special emphasis on players landing with their body weight on quarterbacks.