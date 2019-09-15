Sources: Cooper intentionally patient in talks

The Dallas Cowboys already have signed running back Ezekiel Elliott, linebacker Jaylon Smith, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and offensive tackle La'el Collins to long-term contracts this year.

But one player less likely to re-sign this season is wide receiver Amari Cooper, league sources told ESPN.

Cooper would like to be in Dallas, and the Cowboys would like him there. But of all the Cowboys entering the last year of their contracts and connected to a new deal, none has been more patient than Cooper -- and this strategy has worked out well so far.

Cooper has watched Saints receiver Michael Thomas land a deal that pays him $20 million per season, and Falcons receiver Julio Jones top that with a deal that pays him $22 million per season.

The money paid to the league's top receivers has gone up, and Cooper has been intentionally patient, according to sources.

Cooper, 25, had an excellent start to his season against the Giants in Week 1, when he had six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in Dallas' 35-17 victory.