Source: NFL, Taylor to meet Monday about Brown

The NFL's meeting with Britney Taylor regarding sexual assault allegations against New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is set for Monday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Taylor, Brown's former trainer, filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday in which she accused him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions in 2017 and 2018.

ESPN had previously reported that the NFL and Taylor were expected to meet in the upcoming week. NFL Network first reported Sunday that the meeting would take place Monday.

A source told ESPN's Josina Anderson that Taylor has given information to the league in advance of the meeting. The source said they were not told that Brown or any of his representatives would be at that meeting and are not expecting them to be.

Brown traveled with the Patriots to Miami ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, a source told ESPN's Mike Reiss on Saturday, and could make his season debut. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday that Brown was not placed on the commissioner's exempt list, as there is no criminal investigation involving the wide receiver.

Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner, said in a statement Tuesday that his client and Taylor were involved in a "consensual personal relationship."