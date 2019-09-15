NFL Week 2 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season got started with a lightning-delayed 20-14 win for the Buccaneers over the host Panthers.
Stay tuned here for live updates, analysis, injury intel and much more throughout the Sunday afternoon slate. You can also keep track of live updated scores and the full Week 2 schedule.
We have NFL Nation reporters covering every game, along with gambling and fantasy analysts chiming in on all the big news of the day. You can also check out Week 2 fantasy football rankings, along with our collection of best bets for the week. Let's roll!
Jump to a matchup:
MIN-GB | IND-TEN | LAC-DET
SEA-PIT | JAX-HOU | ARI-BAL
DAL-WSH | NE-MIA | SF-CIN
BUF-NYG | KC-OAK | NO-LAR
CHI-DEN | PHI-ATL
Vikings (1-0) at Packers (1-0)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: GB -2.5 (43)
Vikings inactives: CB Mackensie Alexander, OG Pat Elflein, OLB Ben Gedeon, DT Jalyn Holmes, CB Mike Hughes, OT Oli Udoh, DT Armon Watts
Packers inactives: ILB Oren Burks, CB Ka'Dar Hollman, DT Kingsley Keke, OG Cole Madison, OG Lucas Patrick, WR Darrius Shepherd, RB Dexter Williams
An addition to Lambeau Field for today's opener against the Vikings.
We've got a Brett Favre sighting at Lambeau Field:
Look who's back in town.
Colts (0-1) at Titans (1-0)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: TEN -3.5 (43.5)
Colts inactives: OT Le'Raven Clark, TE Hale Hentges, DB Rolan Milligan, DE Jabaal Sheard, DE Kemoko Turay, RB Jonathan Williams
Titans inactives: OG Nate Davis, RB David Fluellen, LB Reggie Gilbert, C Hroniss Grasu, OG Kevin Pamphile, CB Tye Smith, DE Brent Urban
Rodger Saffold shows off a great look heading to the Titans' locker room:
#Titans OG Rodger Saffold's game day fit. Jurrell Casey: That boy clean ain't he?! pic.twitter.com/HRFNMTisDG— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 15, 2019
Chargers (1-0) at Lions (0-0-1)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: LAC -1.5 (46.5)
Chargers inactives: K Mike Badgley, DT Cortez Broughton, OLB Jatavis Brown, CB Michael Davis, TE Hunter Henry, QB Easton Stick, DB Roderic Teamer
Lions inactives: OG Beau Benzschawel, QB David Blough, MLB Jarrad Davis, OT Taylor Decker, WR Travis Fulgham, DE Da'Shawn Hand, CB Amani Oruwariye
the most phil outfit of all time pic.twitter.com/WqHBWnCfey— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 15, 2019
Happy birthday to one of the NFL's best names, Chargers third-string QB Easton Stick:
HBD, EASTON! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MBKctQIAg4— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 15, 2019
Seahawks (1-0) at Steelers (0-1)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: PIT -3.5 (47.5)
Seahawks inactives: DE Ezekiel Ansah, DT Poona Ford, C Joey Hunt, WR Gary Jennings, WR David Moore, S Tedric Thompson, DB Neiko Thorpe
Steelers inactives: DT Isaiah Buggs, LB Jay Elliott, TE Zach Gentry, OG Fred Johnson, CB Justin Layne, FB Roosevelt Nix, OT Chukwuma Okorafor
Russell Wilson is ready to go:
Let's go get that W! 💪#GoHawks x @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/C2ykhSQqGN— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 15, 2019
Jaguars (0-1) at Texans (0-1)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: HOU -7.5 (43)
Jaguars inactives: CB A.J. Bouye, WR Marqise Lee, DE Yannick Ngakoue, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Josh Oliver, RB Devine Ozigbo, OT Cam Robinson
Texans inactives: RB Taiwan Jones, OG Senio Kelemete, OG Greg Mancz, QB Alex McGough, TE Logan Paulsen
We've got an homage to Space Jam in Jacksonville:
Let's get it💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/GW3HjT3uiI— Benardrick McKinney (@bm1157) September 15, 2019
Meanwhile, two very large men greet each other before the game:
Nothing but respect between @CalaisCampbell and @JJWatt #JAXvsHOU | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/tYSF2gNhl5— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 15, 2019
Cardinals (0-0-1) at Ravens (1-0)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: BAL -13 (46.5)
Cardinals inactives: DE Jonathan Bullard, DE Michael Dogbe, C Lamont Gaillard, WR Andy Isabella, OT Joshua Miles, OL Brett Toth, OG Jeremy Vujnovich
Ravens inactives: LB Otaro Alaka, LB Jaylon Ferguson, DT Daylon Mack, QB Trace McSorley, OG Ben Powers, WR Jaleel Scott
How many touchdowns will this man throw today?
Action Jackson in the house‼️ @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/kF058ZuKLI— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 15, 2019
Cowboys (1-0) at Redskins (0-1)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DAL -3.5 (47.5)
Cowboys inactives: WR Tavon Austin, DE Taco Charlton, LB Luke Gifford, DT Trysten Hill, OT Brandon Knight, C Adam Redmond, DB Donovan Wilson
Redskins inactives: DE Jonathan Allen, CB Quinton Dunbar, OG Wes Martin, QB Colt McCoy, CB Fabian Moreau, C Ross Pierschbacher, TE Jordan Reed
The Redskins had more coverage breakdowns and communication issues in the opener and now they're replacing starter Quinton Dunbar, out with a knee, with veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. His experience will help but it'll be his first extended playing time with the Redskins. They also have two backup corners active who joined the team this week: Aaron Colvin and Simeon Thomas.
Patriots (1-0) at Dolphins (0-1)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NE -18 (49)
Patriots inactives: RB Brandon Bolden, OT Marcus Cannon, OG Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Damien Harris, WR Jakobi Meyers, CB Joejuan Williams
Dolphins inactives: RB Myles Gaskin, DE Trent Harris, S Reshad Jones, OT Isaiah Prince, OG Chris Reed, WR Albert Wilson, OG Bryan Witzmann
It's Dan Marino's birthday today, and the Dolphins are going old-school with the end zones:
End zones at @HardRockStadium 🔥#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/JoycqC8uWK— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 15, 2019
Antonio Brown arrives for game vs. Dolphins
Antonio Brown gets off the bus and walks into the stadium before his first game as a member of the New England Patriots.
Wonder what Chad Ochocinco and Josh McDaniels are discussing...
Chad Johnson catches up with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/q9SZp60zmA— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 15, 2019
49ers (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CIN -1 (46)
49ers inactives: QB C.J. Beathard, OT Daniel Brunskill, RB Tevin Coleman, WR Jalen Hurd, WR Trent Taylor, DB Jason Verrett, CB Jimmie Ward
Bengals inactives: DT Andrew Brown, WR Pharoh Cooper, QB Jake Dolegala, OT Cordy Glenn, WR A.J. Green, RB Trayveon Williams, DT Renell Wren
A good sign for Bengals fans as Joe Mixon warms up on the field:
.@Joe_MainMixon is ready to go 🙌#SFvsCIN | #SeizeTheDEY pic.twitter.com/n1ZwnadGNW— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 15, 2019
Bills (1-0) at Giants (0-1)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BUF -2 (44.5)
Bills inactives: OT Ryan Bates, OG Ike Boettger, DB Jaquan Johnson, CB Taron Johnson, TE Tyler Kroft, OT Conor McDermott, WR Andre Roberts
Giants inactives: TE Garrett Dickerson, RB Paul Perkins, WR Sterling Shepard, OG Chad Slade, WR Darius Slayton, OT Eric Smith, QB Alex Tanney
Saquon Barkley checks in with some young fans before the game:
This is what it's all about 😍#GiantsPride | @saquon pic.twitter.com/VC2wmcyMmw— New York Giants (@Giants) September 15, 2019
Chiefs (1-0) at Raiders (1-0)
4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: KC -7 (53.5)
Saints (1-0) at Rams (1-0)
4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: LAR -2 (52)
Bears (0-1) at Broncos (0-1)
4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CHI -2 (40)
Eagles (1-0) at Falcons (0-1)
8:20 p.m. ET | NBC| Spread: PHI -1 (52.5)