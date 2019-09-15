NFL Week 2 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

Matthew Berry is all-in on Kyler Murray for the season, but isn't so confident in his Week 2 performance vs. the Ravens. (2:00)

Berry nervous about Kyler vs. the Ravens (2:00)

Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season got started with a lightning-delayed 20-14 win for the Buccaneers over the host Panthers.

Stay tuned here for live updates, analysis, injury intel and much more throughout the Sunday afternoon slate. You can also keep track of live updated scores and the full Week 2 schedule.

We have NFL Nation reporters covering every game, along with gambling and fantasy analysts chiming in on all the big news of the day. You can also check out Week 2 fantasy football rankings, along with our collection of best bets for the week. Let's roll!

Jump to a matchup:

MIN-GB | IND-TEN | LAC-DET

SEA-PIT | JAX-HOU | ARI-BAL

DAL-WSH | NE-MIA | SF-CIN

BUF-NYG | KC-OAK | NO-LAR

CHI-DEN | PHI-ATL

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: GB -2.5 (43)

Vikings inactives: CB Mackensie Alexander, OG Pat Elflein, OLB Ben Gedeon, DT Jalyn Holmes, CB Mike Hughes, OT Oli Udoh, DT Armon Watts

Packers inactives: ILB Oren Burks, CB Ka'Dar Hollman, DT Kingsley Keke, OG Cole Madison, OG Lucas Patrick, WR Darrius Shepherd, RB Dexter Williams

ESPN Staff Writer An addition to Lambeau Field for today's opener against the Vikings.

We've got a Brett Favre sighting at Lambeau Field:

ESPN Staff Writer Look who's back in town.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: TEN -3.5 (43.5)

Colts inactives: OT Le'Raven Clark, TE Hale Hentges, DB Rolan Milligan, DE Jabaal Sheard, DE Kemoko Turay, RB Jonathan Williams

Titans inactives: OG Nate Davis, RB David Fluellen, LB Reggie Gilbert, C Hroniss Grasu, OG Kevin Pamphile, CB Tye Smith, DE Brent Urban

Rodger Saffold shows off a great look heading to the Titans' locker room:

#Titans OG Rodger Saffold's game day fit. Jurrell Casey: That boy clean ain't he?! pic.twitter.com/HRFNMTisDG — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 15, 2019

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: LAC -1.5 (46.5)

Chargers inactives: K Mike Badgley, DT Cortez Broughton, OLB Jatavis Brown, CB Michael Davis, TE Hunter Henry, QB Easton Stick, DB Roderic Teamer

Lions inactives: OG Beau Benzschawel, QB David Blough, MLB Jarrad Davis, OT Taylor Decker, WR Travis Fulgham, DE Da'Shawn Hand, CB Amani Oruwariye

Respect:

the most phil outfit of all time pic.twitter.com/WqHBWnCfey — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 15, 2019

Happy birthday to one of the NFL's best names, Chargers third-string QB Easton Stick:

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: PIT -3.5 (47.5)

Seahawks inactives: DE Ezekiel Ansah, DT Poona Ford, C Joey Hunt, WR Gary Jennings, WR David Moore, S Tedric Thompson, DB Neiko Thorpe

Steelers inactives: DT Isaiah Buggs, LB Jay Elliott, TE Zach Gentry, OG Fred Johnson, CB Justin Layne, FB Roosevelt Nix, OT Chukwuma Okorafor

Russell Wilson is ready to go:

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: HOU -7.5 (43)

Jaguars inactives: CB A.J. Bouye, WR Marqise Lee, DE Yannick Ngakoue, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Josh Oliver, RB Devine Ozigbo, OT Cam Robinson

Texans inactives: RB Taiwan Jones, OG Senio Kelemete, OG Greg Mancz, QB Alex McGough, TE Logan Paulsen

We've got an homage to Space Jam in Jacksonville:

Meanwhile, two very large men greet each other before the game:

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: BAL -13 (46.5)

Cardinals inactives: DE Jonathan Bullard, DE Michael Dogbe, C Lamont Gaillard, WR Andy Isabella, OT Joshua Miles, OL Brett Toth, OG Jeremy Vujnovich

Ravens inactives: LB Otaro Alaka, LB Jaylon Ferguson, DT Daylon Mack, QB Trace McSorley, OG Ben Powers, WR Jaleel Scott

How many touchdowns will this man throw today?

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DAL -3.5 (47.5)

Cowboys inactives: WR Tavon Austin, DE Taco Charlton, LB Luke Gifford, DT Trysten Hill, OT Brandon Knight, C Adam Redmond, DB Donovan Wilson

Redskins inactives: DE Jonathan Allen, CB Quinton Dunbar, OG Wes Martin, QB Colt McCoy, CB Fabian Moreau, C Ross Pierschbacher, TE Jordan Reed

ESPN Staff Writer The Redskins had more coverage breakdowns and communication issues in the opener and now they're replacing starter Quinton Dunbar, out with a knee, with veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. His experience will help but it'll be his first extended playing time with the Redskins. They also have two backup corners active who joined the team this week: Aaron Colvin and Simeon Thomas.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NE -18 (49)

Patriots inactives: RB Brandon Bolden, OT Marcus Cannon, OG Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Damien Harris, WR Jakobi Meyers, CB Joejuan Williams

Dolphins inactives: RB Myles Gaskin, DE Trent Harris, S Reshad Jones, OT Isaiah Prince, OG Chris Reed, WR Albert Wilson, OG Bryan Witzmann

It's Dan Marino's birthday today, and the Dolphins are going old-school with the end zones:

play 0:22 Antonio Brown arrives for game vs. Dolphins Antonio Brown gets off the bus and walks into the stadium before his first game as a member of the New England Patriots.

Wonder what Chad Ochocinco and Josh McDaniels are discussing...

Chad Johnson catches up with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/q9SZp60zmA — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 15, 2019

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CIN -1 (46)

49ers inactives: QB C.J. Beathard, OT Daniel Brunskill, RB Tevin Coleman, WR Jalen Hurd, WR Trent Taylor, DB Jason Verrett, CB Jimmie Ward

Bengals inactives: DT Andrew Brown, WR Pharoh Cooper, QB Jake Dolegala, OT Cordy Glenn, WR A.J. Green, RB Trayveon Williams, DT Renell Wren

A good sign for Bengals fans as Joe Mixon warms up on the field:

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BUF -2 (44.5)

Bills inactives: OT Ryan Bates, OG Ike Boettger, DB Jaquan Johnson, CB Taron Johnson, TE Tyler Kroft, OT Conor McDermott, WR Andre Roberts

Giants inactives: TE Garrett Dickerson, RB Paul Perkins, WR Sterling Shepard, OG Chad Slade, WR Darius Slayton, OT Eric Smith, QB Alex Tanney

Saquon Barkley checks in with some young fans before the game:

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: KC -7 (53.5)

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: LAR -2 (52)

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CHI -2 (40)

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC| Spread: PHI -1 (52.5)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Spread: CLE -6.5 (44.5)