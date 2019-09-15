        <
          NFL Week 2 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

          Berry nervous about Kyler vs. the Ravens (2:00)

          Matthew Berry is all-in on Kyler Murray for the season, but isn't so confident in his Week 2 performance vs. the Ravens. (2:00)

          9:40 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season got started with a lightning-delayed 20-14 win for the Buccaneers over the host Panthers.

          Stay tuned here for live updates, analysis, injury intel and much more throughout the Sunday afternoon slate. You can also keep track of live updated scores and the full Week 2 schedule.

          We have NFL Nation reporters covering every game, along with gambling and fantasy analysts chiming in on all the big news of the day. You can also check out Week 2 fantasy football rankings, along with our collection of best bets for the week. Let's roll!

          Vikings (1-0) at Packers (1-0)

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: GB -2.5 (43)

          Vikings inactives: CB Mackensie Alexander, OG Pat Elflein, OLB Ben Gedeon, DT Jalyn Holmes, CB Mike Hughes, OT Oli Udoh, DT Armon Watts

          Packers inactives: ILB Oren Burks, CB Ka'Dar Hollman, DT Kingsley Keke, OG Cole Madison, OG Lucas Patrick, WR Darrius Shepherd, RB Dexter Williams

          An addition to Lambeau Field for today's opener against the Vikings.

          Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer2h ago

          We've got a Brett Favre sighting at Lambeau Field:

          Look who's back in town.

          Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer2h ago

          Colts (0-1) at Titans (1-0)

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: TEN -3.5 (43.5)

          Colts inactives: OT Le'Raven Clark, TE Hale Hentges, DB Rolan Milligan, DE Jabaal Sheard, DE Kemoko Turay, RB Jonathan Williams

          Titans inactives: OG Nate Davis, RB David Fluellen, LB Reggie Gilbert, C Hroniss Grasu, OG Kevin Pamphile, CB Tye Smith, DE Brent Urban

          Rodger Saffold shows off a great look heading to the Titans' locker room:

          Chargers (1-0) at Lions (0-0-1)

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: LAC -1.5 (46.5)

          Chargers inactives: K Mike Badgley, DT Cortez Broughton, OLB Jatavis Brown, CB Michael Davis, TE Hunter Henry, QB Easton Stick, DB Roderic Teamer

          Lions inactives: OG Beau Benzschawel, QB David Blough, MLB Jarrad Davis, OT Taylor Decker, WR Travis Fulgham, DE Da'Shawn Hand, CB Amani Oruwariye

          Respect:

          Happy birthday to one of the NFL's best names, Chargers third-string QB Easton Stick:

          Seahawks (1-0) at Steelers (0-1)

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: PIT -3.5 (47.5)

          Seahawks inactives: DE Ezekiel Ansah, DT Poona Ford, C Joey Hunt, WR Gary Jennings, WR David Moore, S Tedric Thompson, DB Neiko Thorpe

          Steelers inactives: DT Isaiah Buggs, LB Jay Elliott, TE Zach Gentry, OG Fred Johnson, CB Justin Layne, FB Roosevelt Nix, OT Chukwuma Okorafor

          Russell Wilson is ready to go:

          Jaguars (0-1) at Texans (0-1)

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: HOU -7.5 (43)

          Jaguars inactives: CB A.J. Bouye, WR Marqise Lee, DE Yannick Ngakoue, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Josh Oliver, RB Devine Ozigbo, OT Cam Robinson

          Texans inactives: RB Taiwan Jones, OG Senio Kelemete, OG Greg Mancz, QB Alex McGough, TE Logan Paulsen

          We've got an homage to Space Jam in Jacksonville:

          Meanwhile, two very large men greet each other before the game:

          Cardinals (0-0-1) at Ravens (1-0)

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: BAL -13 (46.5)

          Cardinals inactives: DE Jonathan Bullard, DE Michael Dogbe, C Lamont Gaillard, WR Andy Isabella, OT Joshua Miles, OL Brett Toth, OG Jeremy Vujnovich

          Ravens inactives: LB Otaro Alaka, LB Jaylon Ferguson, DT Daylon Mack, QB Trace McSorley, OG Ben Powers, WR Jaleel Scott

          How many touchdowns will this man throw today?

          Cowboys (1-0) at Redskins (0-1)

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DAL -3.5 (47.5)

          Cowboys inactives: WR Tavon Austin, DE Taco Charlton, LB Luke Gifford, DT Trysten Hill, OT Brandon Knight, C Adam Redmond, DB Donovan Wilson

          Redskins inactives: DE Jonathan Allen, CB Quinton Dunbar, OG Wes Martin, QB Colt McCoy, CB Fabian Moreau, C Ross Pierschbacher, TE Jordan Reed

          ESPN Staff Writer

          The Redskins had more coverage breakdowns and communication issues in the opener and now they're replacing starter Quinton Dunbar, out with a knee, with veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. His experience will help but it'll be his first extended playing time with the Redskins. They also have two backup corners active who joined the team this week: Aaron Colvin and Simeon Thomas.

          John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer1h ago

          Patriots (1-0) at Dolphins (0-1)

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NE -18 (49)

          Patriots inactives: RB Brandon Bolden, OT Marcus Cannon, OG Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Damien Harris, WR Jakobi Meyers, CB Joejuan Williams

          Dolphins inactives: RB Myles Gaskin, DE Trent Harris, S Reshad Jones, OT Isaiah Prince, OG Chris Reed, WR Albert Wilson, OG Bryan Witzmann

          It's Dan Marino's birthday today, and the Dolphins are going old-school with the end zones:

          0:22

          Antonio Brown arrives for game vs. Dolphins

          Antonio Brown gets off the bus and walks into the stadium before his first game as a member of the New England Patriots.

          Wonder what Chad Ochocinco and Josh McDaniels are discussing...

          49ers (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CIN -1 (46)

          49ers inactives: QB C.J. Beathard, OT Daniel Brunskill, RB Tevin Coleman, WR Jalen Hurd, WR Trent Taylor, DB Jason Verrett, CB Jimmie Ward

          Bengals inactives: DT Andrew Brown, WR Pharoh Cooper, QB Jake Dolegala, OT Cordy Glenn, WR A.J. Green, RB Trayveon Williams, DT Renell Wren

          A good sign for Bengals fans as Joe Mixon warms up on the field:

          Bills (1-0) at Giants (0-1)

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BUF -2 (44.5)

          Bills inactives: OT Ryan Bates, OG Ike Boettger, DB Jaquan Johnson, CB Taron Johnson, TE Tyler Kroft, OT Conor McDermott, WR Andre Roberts

          Giants inactives: TE Garrett Dickerson, RB Paul Perkins, WR Sterling Shepard, OG Chad Slade, WR Darius Slayton, OT Eric Smith, QB Alex Tanney

          Saquon Barkley checks in with some young fans before the game:

          Chiefs (1-0) at Raiders (1-0)

          4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: KC -7 (53.5)

          Saints (1-0) at Rams (1-0)

          4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: LAR -2 (52)

          Bears (0-1) at Broncos (0-1)

          4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CHI -2 (40)

          Eagles (1-0) at Falcons (0-1)

          8:20 p.m. ET | NBC| Spread: PHI -1 (52.5)

          Browns (0-1) at Jets (0-1)

          Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Spread: CLE -6.5 (44.5)

