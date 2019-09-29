Patriots start fast against Bills, return blocked punt for TD

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- With the New England Patriots holding a 6-0 lead against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, cornerback J.C. Jackson was unblocked as he rushed off the right side for a clean block of Corey Bojorquez's punt, which veteran Matthew Slater scooped up and raced into the end zone with easily.
Our guy!— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 29, 2019
J.C. Jackson's punt block leads to Matthew Slater's first career TD!#NEvsBUF | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/JiaeNrwHFB
For Slater, the longtime special teams captain in his 12th NFL season, it was his first career touchdown.
For the Patriots, it was their third non-offensive touchdown of the season, tied with the Jets for most in the NFL. Following the score, the Patriots had more points (13) than the Bills had yards (12).