Watch: Vikings' Dalvin Cook races 75 yards for TD

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Just as things were teetering on the edge of disaster, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook delivered a home run play to spark life for the Minnesota Vikings.

Cook gashed the Green Bay defense on a 75-yard run to the house to make it a two possession game at Lambeau Field. Cook had a maximum speed of 20.39 miles an hour, according to to NFL NextGen stats.

On the second play of a drive that began at 14:16, Cook found a hole that opened as most of the offensive line that slid to its left and cut up the field, whizzing past safety Darnell Savage and leaving three other Packers defenders in his dust as he ran down the Vikings sideline into the end zone. The touchdown put Cook at 104 yards from scrimmage on Sunday, the fourth of fifth games he surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage since Kevin Stefanski took over play calling duties last December.