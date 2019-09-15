Peterson to fifth on all-time rushing TD list

LANDOVER, Md., -- Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, inactive a week ago, moved up on an all-time list today.

Peterson moved into fifth place on the all-time rushing touchdown list, snapping a tie with Jim Brown, after his 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter vs. Dallas. Peterson, running out of I-formation, was stuffed for no gain on first down but muscled through for the score on second down.

Peterson got the start Sunday, a week after he was a healthy inactive in the season opener at Philadelphia. But with running back Derrius Guice on injured reserve, Peterson returned to the starting lineup. Guice tore his right meniscus and there's a good chance he'll return in Week 11 once he's eligible to come back.

Last season, Peterson rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while playing in all 16 games. He entered this season eighth on the all-time list with 13,318 yards. In the first quarter Sunday, Peterson rushed four times for 10 yards.