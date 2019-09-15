Cancer survivor Quessenberry scores 1st TD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota found offensive lineman David Quessenberry for a 1-yard touchdown on a tackle-eligible play Sunday, giving him his first career touchdown.

Mariota's pass came via play-action with running back Derrick Henry delivering a devastating block to take out one of the Colts' defenders. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith made the play even more tricky by inserting linebacker Daren Bates into the lineup as a fullback.

Quessenberry was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2014. His cancer went into remission after he completed radiation treatment in February 2015. Quessenberry completed his full treatment on April 13, 2017, and returned to practice with the Texans in May.

Quessenberry spent last season on the Titans' practice squad. He was with the Texans when Titans coach Mike Vrabel was the defensive coordinator. The ninth-year tackle holds a special place in Vrabel's heart after helping the coach's son Tyler, who is now a starting left tackle for Boston College.

"I watched him rehab and he took my son, who was changing positions and being an offensive lineman, and he would work out with him," Vrabel said in 2018. "I would walk in the weight room and Quess would be in there with Tyler trying to help him as this guy's recovering from cancer. When you have those type of guys that have the ability and they're also a quality person, it makes it an easy thing to add them to your team."