Ravens' Jackson sets team record with 7th TD

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continued to drive the point that he can be an effective passer in the NFL with another record Sunday.

Jackson threw his seventh touchdown pass in just his fifth quarter of work this year, surpassing his entire total (six) from last season. That also ranks as the most touchdown passes through the team's first two games in franchise history.

After throwing five touchdowns in three quarters last Sunday, Jackson connected on a 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews and hit tight end Hayden Hurst for a 1-yard score in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Ravens punted just once in the first half for the second consecutive week. Across the 370 games in Ravens history, they have punted one-or-fewer times in the first half just 10 times, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Two of the 10 occasions have come in the past two weeks. Prior to last week's first-half performance, they last reached the mark in 2014.

In a 59-10 rout of Miami last Sunday, Jackson became the first NFL player to record a perfect passer rating in a season opener. After the game, Jackson said, "Not bad for a running back."

It's been an impressive start for Jackson's first full season as an NFL starting quarterback. Through the first half Sunday, Jackson has led Baltimore to nine touchdowns and two field goals on 15 drives.

In the first half Sunday, Jackson has completed 12 of 16 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona. He has run eight times for 64 yards.