Chargers' Casey Hayward corrals batted pass for first INT since 2017

DETROIT -- A point of emphasis for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason was to secure more interceptions.

Cornerback Casey Hayward took a step in the right direction, showing excellent concentration by hauling in a bobbled pass intended for Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay on a ball thrown by quarterback Matthew Stafford early in the second half at Ford Field.

Golladay appeared to deflect the ball back into Hayward's hands as he tried to bat the ball away.

The interception was Hayward's first since 2017.

The interception was Stafford's first of the season and his first since Week 13 of last season, when he threw one against the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford appeared to have single coverage on the play for Golladay, his top receiver, who has won contested catch situations frequently during his career.

Stafford had gone five-plus games (181 passes) without an interception until that point.

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.