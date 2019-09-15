Roethlisberger, Conner hurt as Steelers fall to 0-2

Mason Rudolph enters the game for the injured Ben Roethlisberger and hits JuJu Smith-Schuster on a 45-yard flea-flicker pass. (0:29)

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers dropped to 0-2 after their fourth-quarter rally fell short in Sunday's home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

But potentially even more concerning than the team's 28-26 loss were the early departures of two key offensive starters.

Ben Roethlisberger exited late in the second quarter with an elbow injury to his throwing arm, while running back James Conner left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Both were labeled questionable to return, but neither returned.

In Roethlisberger's absence, second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph nearly led the Steelers to a fourth-quarter comeback in his first career appearance, completing 12 of 19 attempts for 112 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Roethlisberger grabbed his throwing elbow after attempting a pass on the Steelers' final drive of the half.

Rudolph, a 2018 third round pick, started the second half, fist-bumping Roethlisberger before he ran out on the field.

Under the young gun's direction, the Steelers scored a field goal and two second-half touchdowns -- both coming on passes from Rudolph to tight end Vance McDonald.

Rudolph's first drive was brief as his second passing attempt was picked off when the ball bounced off Donte Moncrief's hands on third-and-long. Safety Bradley McDougald made the diving grab to intercept it.

Rudolph rebounded, though, on the next drive as he hit receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a 45-yard flea-flicker. The drive eventually stalled in the red zone for a short field goal.

Rudolph threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the first of his career, and pulled the Steelers within two points with five minutes remaining. The second came as rookie Devin Bush picked up a fumble on a botched snap deep in Seattle's own territory and returned it to the three yard line. Rudolph hit McDonald over the middle for a three-yard touchdown on the next play.

The offense showed a renewed energy under Rudolph's direction, converting two of five third downs in the second half after managing just one of six in the first. Roethlisberger, who completed just one of four passes thrown more than 5 yards downfield, briefly went into the locker room, but was on the sideline for the last two minutes of the first half and for all the second half.