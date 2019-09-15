Dolphins off to worst two-game start to season

Stephon Gilmore picks off Ryan Fitzpatrick and runs it back 54 yards for a touchdown. On the next drive, Jamie Collins intercepts the ball as well and takes it back 69 yards for another Patriots touchdown. (0:53)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins are off to the worst start through two games of the regular season since 1973.

Following a 43-0 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday, the Dolphins have been outscored 102-10 after two games and now have a minus-92 point differential -- tied for worst in the Super Bowl era with the 1973 New Orleans Saints. Miami's 102 points allowed after two contests also is tied with those '73 Saints for most in Super Bowl era.

The Dolphins offense needs a spark, and one obvious option would be a quarterback change from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Josh Rosen.

"Ryan is still the starter," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said after the game. "We'll evaluate things over the course of the week, and as of right now, Ryan is still the starter."

The "right now" designation is notable and a shift from previous weeks when Flores didn't hesitate in unequivocally listing Fitzpatrick as his starter. It looks like Miami is at least considering Rosen starting soon.

Through three quarters Sunday vs. New England, Miami had just 38 total yards and two first downs. The offensive struggles reached their peak early in the fourth quarter when Fitzpatrick threw a pick-six on consecutive drives to essentially put the game away.

"Physically, I feel good. Mentally, emotionally not so much," Fitzpatrick said. "As a quarterback, at the end of the day it's all going to fall on you. That's why we play the position we do. That's why we play the position. I want that responsibility. I want that blame. I know I can go out there and do a much better job."

Fitzpatrick was under heavy duress throughout the game and sported a gash on his nose from one of the four sacks he took.

Rosen entered the game in garbage time after that, playing the last nine minutes, going 7-of-18 for 97 yards and an interception on his final play. Fitzpatrick went 11-of-21 for 89 yards and three interceptions in three-plus quarters of action.

Rosen was asked about a potential QB change after the game.

"That's not really up to me," he said. "Whenever they put me in, like I said, my job is to try and throw touchdowns."