Bills' Allen after beating Jets, Giants: 1 NY team

When a reporter comments that Josh Allen could have ended up in New York with the Jets, Allen replies that he is in New York. (0:35)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen became just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to beat the New York Jets and New York Giants on the road in consecutive weeks.

Riding the wave of a three-game winning streak dating back to the 2018 season, Allen had some fun with a question asked during his postgame news conference after Sunday's 28-14 victory over the Giants.

A reporter began a question by pointing out to Allen there was a chance he "could have ended up in New York," given the Jets' and Giants' interest in him during the 2018 draft process.

Allen smiled before interrupting the question.

"I am in New York," he said.

After a brief laugh, Allen was asked what he thought he proved to "the New York City fans" and "the New York teams."

Once again, Allen offered a quick-witted response.

"Um, [there's] one New York team," he said, pointing and winking at the reporter. "I'm just kidding. But I care about what the Bills are doing, how our teammates respond, how I play. To have a 'C' on my chest and to go out there and put everything on the line for those guys is what I'm striving to do."

Both the Jets' and Giants' practice facilities are located in New Jersey, as is their shared MetLife Stadium. Geographically, the Buffalo Bills are the only NFL team to practice and play in New York state. That fact is a point of pride among Bills fans, many of whom took to social media to voice their pleasure with Allen's comments.

Regardless of where the Bills' past two games were played, Allen looked comfortable, starting his second NFL season by setting a career high over a two-game span with 507 combined passing yards.