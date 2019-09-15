Bears' Pineiro boots 53-yard FG to beat Broncos

DENVER -- Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired to propel Chicago to a 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Pineiro finished the game 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, including a 52-yard conversion in the second quarter.

The Bears (1-1) went 1-of-2 on 50-yard field goals last season.

The last time the Bears made two 50-yard field goals in the same game was 2011 at the Oakland Raiders, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Pineiro, 24, is a perfect 4-for-4 on the season after nailing his lone attempt in last week's season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears settled on Pineiro to replace Cody Parkey after an exhaustive offseason search that at one point included nine place-kickers at the club's annual rookie minicamp in May.

The Bears traded for Pineiro in the spring after he spent last year on the Raiders' injured reserve list.