Eagles WRs Jeffery, Jackson hurt against Falcons

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles were hit hard by an avalanche of injuries in Sunday night's 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Wide receivers DeSean Jackson (groin) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) both exited the game in the first half and did not return, and tight end Dallas Goedert appeared to tweak his calf in warm-ups and did not play a snap.

Jackson and Jeffery's injuries forced the Eagles to go with backups Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside much of the game.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was evaluated for a concussion and left the game briefly before being cleared to return. Center Jason Kelce and receiver Nelson Agholor were also evaluated in the medical tent but returned to play.

Cornerback Sidney Jones was also evaluated for a head injury and cleared to return, the team said.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, starting for Malik Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury last week, suffered a foot injury of his own and is questionable to return, as is running back Corey Clement, who was injured on a kick return in the second half.