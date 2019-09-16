Sources: Big Ben surgery call expected Monday

A decision is expected to be made Monday on whether Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will need elbow surgery, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Roethlisberger, 37, wants to avoid surgery, but ultimately doctors will make the decision.

Roethlisberger exited late in the second quarter of Sunday's 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, grabbing his throwing elbow after attempting a pass on the team's final drive of the half. He briefly went into the locker room but was on the sideline for the last two minutes of the first half and for all the second half.

He had been labeled as questionable but never returned to the field.

In Roethlisberger's absence, second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph nearly led the Steelers to a fourth-quarter comeback in his first career appearance, completing 12 of 19 attempts for 112 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.