Browns DE to play vs. Jets after girlfriend's death

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith, whose girlfriend died last week, is planning to play in Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.

Petara Cordero was killed Wednesday on a highway in Cleveland. Smith and Cordero had a daughter together last month. Cordero was 26.

"I am going to play tonight because it is something, she would want me to do," Smith said in a statement. "She would want me to keep doing what I love and stay strong. I play for her tonight. She is my why."

On Wednesday, Smith had pulled over after his vehicle, a 2019 Lamborghini in which Cordero was a passenger, had a tire malfunction and hit the median. Cordero exited the vehicle and was standing on the road's shoulder when a car driven by a 47-year-old woman smashed into the passenger side of Smith's car.