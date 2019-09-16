Sources: Cowboys' Gallup faces knee surgery

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is facing arthroscopic knee surgery that could force him to miss two to four weeks, according to multiple sources.

Gallup is seeking a second opinion before a determination is made on the surgery, according to sources, but the operation could happen as soon as Tuesday.

Gallup suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-21 victory over the Washington Redskins. While there was optimism after the game, further testing Monday revealed a cartilage issue.

Through two games, Gallup leads the Cowboys with 13 receptions for 226 yards. He had a career-high 158 yards on seven catches in the season opener against the New York Giants.

While Gallup is out, the Cowboys have Randall Cobb, Devin Smith, Tavon Austin and Cedrick Wilson to play opposite Amari Cooper.

Austin did not play against Washington because of a concussion, but Smith caught three passes for 74 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Cobb has the most experience and has nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown so far. Wilson opened the season on the practice squad but was called up for the Washington game to replace Austin.