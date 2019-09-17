Sources: Steelers get DB Fitzpatrick from 'Fins

Ryan Clark is not a fan of the Steelers trading their 2020 first-round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick. (1:17)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former first-round pick received permission to seek a trade from the woeful Dolphins (0-2) earlier in the week because he was unhappy with playing multiple positions, sources told ESPN.

He declined to talk about a potential trade when asked about it prior to Miami's 43-0 Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots.

"I can't focus on this trade, and this and that," Fitzpatrick told reporters Friday. "I'm focused on Sunday. I've got to focus on the New England Patriots."

Fitzpatrick, 22, immediately bolsters the Steelers' defensive back group that includes Joe Haden, Steven Nelson and Terrell Edmunds.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft allowed a completion percentage of 49 percent when nearest defender in coverage during his rookie season, according to NextGen Stats. He was ranked sixth-best among defensive backs with 400 coverage snaps.

The Alabama product brings a valuable contract with him, entering the second year of his rookie deal. He carries a salary of $1.8 million this year, followed by salaries of $1.9 million and $2.7 million, plus a fifth-year option in 2022.

Fitzpatrick will face his former team when the Dolphins travel to Pittsburgh in Week 8 for Monday Night Football.

The Steelers' 2020 pick has a 29 percent chance to be top-five and a 62% chance to be top-10, according to Football Power Index.

The Dolphins are also getting the Steelers' 2020 5th-round pick and a 6th-rounder in 2021, sources told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. In turn, the Steelers will receive Miami's 2020 4th-round pick and a 7th-round pick in 2021, sources said.

Last season, Minkah Fitzpatrick had 80 total tackles and two interceptions in 16 games. In two games this year, he has a forced fumble and 12 total tackles. David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Dolphins continued to stockpile picks with the trade. They now have three first-round picks and two second-rounders in 2020. They also have two first-rounders and two second-rounders in 2021.

The trade caps a significant day in the Steelers franchise as coach Mike Tomlin announced quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was having surgery on a season-ending elbow injury.