'Blessed' OBJ torches Jets in return to MetLife

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- When asked his feelings about New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. responded, "Who?" Then the Cleveland Browns wide receiver smiled.

OBJ made his point both during and after Cleveland's 23-3 win on Monday, highlighted by a pair of spectacular plays.

On the game's opening drive, Beckham hauled in a one-handed grab near the same pylon of his famous one-handed stab at MetLife Stadium with the New York Giants five years ago. In the third quarter, Beckham hauled in a quick slant off a run-pass option play from quarterback Baker Mayfield and raced a career-best 89 yards to the end zone.

Earlier in the week, Beckham accused Williams of teaching "cheap shots" and "dirty hits," and he said that led to an ankle injury that nearly derailed his career two years ago. The next day, Williams responded to the charge with a joke, saying, "Odell who?" He went on to downplay the notion that Beckham was a "dynamic" player.

"Everybody has a right to their own opinion," Beckham said after the game. "He's a phenomenal coach, and he's got a great defense. I'm done talking about it."

Beckham let his play do his talking. He finished with six receptions for 161 receiving yards, outproducing the entire Jets pass-catching corps, which had 125 yards receiving.

"Pretty dynamic," deadpanned Mayfield, who seemed stunned to find out that Williams had suggested otherwise. "He's a special guy."

On his touchdown, Beckham reached a maximum speed of 21.7 mph, the fastest any player has run while scoring this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Beckham battled a hip injury throughout the preseason, which landed him on the injury report. He also noted that he had to work through cramps in his calves and tightness in his hamstrings on Monday. But Beckham said that he's now feeling great in every way after two games with his new team.

"I think I'm in a better physical, mental space than I've ever been in my life," said Beckham, who celebrated his maiden score with the Browns by pantomiming opening a front door with a key, as if to signify "I'm home" in MetLife. "I was joking with my trainers, I'm trying to hit 24, 23 [miles per hour]. Not saying it'll happen, but I'm working for it.

"It didn't feel like [that was the] fastest I could run. I was just trying to get to the end zone."

Officials took away Beckham's other opportunity to reach the end zone on the opening drive. Two plays after his one-handed catch, officials removed Beckham from the field on third-and-goal, saying his visor was too reflective. Without Beckham in the game, Mayfield threw an incompletion, and Cleveland had to settle for a field goal.

"It's just frustrating. I feel like I've grown a lot, to be better, do better, and it's always something," said Beckham, who admitted he doesn't know what visor he'll be wearing going forward. "I don't want to break any rules. I just want to play football."

Beckham also complained last week about being singled out by the league for wearing a $189,500 Richard Mille watch during the season opener. The NFL said the watch violated a league rule against players wearing "hard objects." Beckham didn't wear a watch in Monday's game, though he did warm up with a different designer watch. When asked about it after the game -- and whether it actually cost $2 million, as some had speculated on social media -- Beckham played it coy.

"I'm off of it," he said of the watch. "I don't really have any comment about it.

"I'm just blessed."