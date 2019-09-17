Sources: Cowboys' Woods has high ankle sprain

FRISCO, Texas -- On a day in which wide receiver Michael Gallup is set for knee surgery that could keep him out for 2-to-4 weeks, the Dallas Cowboys could be without free safety Xavier Woods for a spell as well because of a high ankle sprain, according to sources.

Woods suffered the injury late in the Cowboys' 31-21 victory against the Washington Redskins on Sunday and played in 60 of 62 snaps. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he could not give a timeframe on Woods' absence.

Darian Thompson could move into the starting lineup for Woods. He was active last week after missing the opener because of an ankle injury suffered in the preseason. Thompson played mostly in a special teams' role for the Cowboys last season but started every game in 2017 for the New York Giants. The Cowboys also have rookie Donovan Wilson, who had three interceptions in the preseason, in the mix, but he has been inactive for the first two games.

Among the players the Cowboys are working out Tuesday is safety Josh Jones, a former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, who was cut in training camp.

Woods has started 16 straight games after missing the first two last season with a hamstring strain. He is third on the team in tackles with 17 and has forced a fumble in the first two games.