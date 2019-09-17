QB Newton's status unclear after reinjuring foot

Damien Woody explains why he thinks Cam Newton is not fully healthy after the Panthers' loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. (1:39)

Cam Newton's status for the Carolina Panthers' Week 3 game against the Cardinals is unclear after the star quarterback aggravated a foot injury last week.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told reporters that Newton informed the team of the aggravated injury immediately after last Thursday night's loss to the Buccaneers.

Hurney told reporters that the team does not have a solid timeline for when Newton will be able to play, saying the Panthers "will see how it goes."

Newton was not with the Panthers for the start of Tuesday's practice. He initially suffered the injury during a preseason game against the Patriots.

Coach Ron Rivera is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are off to their first 0-2 start since 2013.