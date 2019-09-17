What they're saying about Giants' decision to start Daniel Jones

Max Kellerman argues that the Giants benching Eli Manning for Daniel Jones is premature this early in the season. (1:39)

News that the New York Giants have benched Eli Manning and named rookie Daniel Jones their starting quarterback traveled fast on Tuesday.

The Duke product, who elicited skepticism on draft night when the Giants selected him No. 6 overall, then excitement with a strong preseason, will make his debut as the starter Sunday on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN's NFL experts have weighed in on whether Manning should make the Hall of Fame. Check out their votes.

Here's what people are saying about the Giants' decision:

GREAT move by the Giant to start D. Jones. There was no upside to continuing to march Eli out there when you just took a guy 6 overall. — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) September 17, 2019

As a competitor I know this hurts Eli Manning, but as a retired player I'm looking at his paragraph 5 like pic.twitter.com/KIEUZnJfXc — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) September 17, 2019

As much as I love and respect Eli Manning, I think this is the right move for the Giants. The future is now. Daniel Jones will give them more mobility; his 3-cone was pretty good. I loved Jones coming out of Duke (QB2 behind Murray); now we'll see. pic.twitter.com/2R2XPRL34D — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) September 17, 2019

Live and semi-direct from the Baltimore airport... the NYG have names Daniel Jones their starter. Should he start for you? pic.twitter.com/SxBLJAkxPI — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 17, 2019

Sheesh — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) September 17, 2019

Former Giants GM Ernie Accorsi, who traded for Eli Manning: "I've been through the passing of the torch before with Johnny Unitas. This is a very difficult time for me, although I knew sooner or later it would come." 1/2 — Michael Eisen (@giantseisen) September 17, 2019

Ernie Accorsi (2): "Eli Manning gave me the two greatest moments of my time in the National Football League. He will always be very special to me as will his two Super Bowl Championships." — Michael Eisen (@giantseisen) September 17, 2019

Fully disagree... if u watched the film, ELI was one of the few guys playing winning fball for that team!! Maybe I'm biased but there is nothing worse in fball than a team making the QB the scapegoat for losing when it's WAY bigger than that!! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) September 17, 2019

Guess I am just a believer in playing best guy and if u gave him the job & he didn't lose it by playing badly - start replacing some other guys first! He has earned better than two games in his last season (if it is his last there which we would all expect)! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) September 17, 2019

Tampa Bay is a nice choice for easing in Daniel Jones, though I will say...the early returns on their defense under Todd Bowles are a lot better than I expected — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 17, 2019