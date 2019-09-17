Sources: Eagles' D-Jax out 2 weeks with strain

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has an abdominal strain that is expected to sideline him for two weeks, sources tell ESPN.

One doctor recommended surgery, which would have shelved the 32-year-old for about six weeks, but Jackson wants to return to action as soon as possible, so he opted against it, a source said.

Jackson exited early in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

Philadelphia brought him back via a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March to provide Carson Wentz with a bona fide deep threat. They connected for two touchdowns of 50-plus yards in the opener against Washington.

Receiver Alshon Jeffery could also miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions after suffering a calf injury early against Atlanta.